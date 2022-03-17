Exclusive | If I'm Bahari in Bengal, What's PM in Kashi? Mamata Best Option at Centre: Shatrughan Sinha

The name of his biography is ‘Anything But Khamosh’. From the world of films to politics, from the BJP to Congress and now TMC— Shatrughan Sinha’s has been a long journey. Now he is the Trinamool Congress’s bypoll candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat which will see voting on April 12. He spoke to News18 about his experiences with various parties, what he thinks of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, and what lies ahead. Edited excerpts:

How is the feeling, moving from the BJP to the Congress and now TMC?

‘Khela Hobe’ party TMC and its leader, a great lady, great human being, leader of the future, leader of the nation and national politics. She has shown to the world her guts by saying and living up to the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ against the so-called almighty ruling party with ‘dhanshakti’ (money power). She has given them a befitting reply by defeating them through her leadership. Mamata‘s announcement…she tweeted for me, it’s a big honour and opportunity and it’s a great feeling.

In 2019 you came to Kolkata, you joined the Congress. How did the Asansol candidature happen?

I had been talking with them. I had a great meeting with Prashant Kishor before and also the role of my big brother Yashwant Sinha was very important in the decision-making of the party as well as my decision. Let me talk about my journey. I left the BJP on people’s issues, on notebandi (demonetisation) and GST. Then I came, wherever I came, you know, to the Congress. I will not say what the Congress did…what they said and what they did. I don’t want to complain. What they promised, why they did not fulfil, not just with us but also with others. I will not say that they took me for a ride or whatever. Being a people’s actor and leader, I wanted to work for society and people against injustice. This was an opportunity Mamata di gave me. It was a great honour…I admire and love Didi. I could not and did not…nobody would dare say no to Mamata didi. I came here to fight for the people’s rights, for people in Asansol. Asansol is very near to me. Bengal is very dear to me. I did Bengali films like Gautam Ghosh’s ‘Antarjali Jatra’, Shakti Samanta dada‘s ‘Mastan’. People have seen my love and weakness and attachment for Bengal, Bengali culture. I feel fortunate that I have got this opportunity. I can speak Bengali fluently and I have always had a special love for Bengal. Asansol is a cosmopolitan place besides being in Bengal. Our own Bengalis are there but there are many Biharis and UP people there. People from all over the country are there. Since I am a product of the majority of the people’s blessings in India, whatever I have earned has been always supported by the people of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, so in the truest sense, I am a national person. When I was health minister or in shipping, I did not differentiate. Now I am in Asansol, it will be my honour that I will fight for the people of Asansol. Whatever injustice has been done to them, I will fight for them from the opposition bench.

Do you think the Congress failed to become an alternative and Mamata has a chance?

Well, I do not want to speak about the Congress at the moment. My focus is on the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. She is not only the right alternative but she is the best alternative for the people of India. She has the capability and capacity. She is the most able, capable, respectable leader in the country today. She has been tried and tested.

Can she be the PM face? What do you think?

Well, as I said, she has just shown what she can do from a wheelchair in Bengal. Could anybody have imagined that with a wheelchair she gave the ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan and defeated all? All of them came to campaign against her. Every Tom, Dick and Harry came. The propaganda machine was on. But the way she sailed through…Bravo! She is the only alternative.

The TMC set the narrative of Bengali vs Bahari (outsider), and now the BJP says that you are Bahari…

They have nothing to say against me, that’s why they are coming up with this. There are no charges against me of corruption or on anything else. That’s why this thing. I must admit that they are contradicting themselves by calling me an outsider, Bahari…Bihari Babu, Bangali Babu…I would like to ask, if I am the outsider, then what is the Honourable Prime Minister doing in Asansol? Is he not an outsider? Anybody can contest an election from anywhere. If the PM can contest, why not others. George Fernandes contested in Muzaffarpur and he was from Karnataka. This is not a big or a bad thing. The PM has not completed any of his promises on ‘Namami Gange’ and other things but still, he has the right to contest from Banaras. From where is he Bahari there? When I was contesting from Patna and got the highest vote share, then also there was a narrative that said that I am Bahari.

Babul Supriyo was in Asansol for 10 years. Have you spoken to him? You can’t say that he has not done anything, as he is now from the same party.

Babul is a wonderful person, a great artiste. Previously, some people wanted me to contest against Babul in Asansol but I said no to them. Once I contested against Rajesh Khanna. At that time I lost the election and also my friend. He stopped talking to me. Later, I went to him and sorted it out. I said sorry. Somebody is a growing star, why will I contest and hurt that person? That’s why I did not contest. Emotion is important.

How will you say that the previous MP did not work? If an opposition candidate is the sitting MP, then that can be said. But now, he is from your party…

There is a general tendency of the opposition to say that the MP has not done anything. It might happen that he was not allowed to work in his ministry. The people in Delhi were scared of his popularity, so they took away his security.

He was capable because if he would not have been capable, Mamata didi would not have taken him. He is contesting a very important election and I am telling you that he will get a very important position.

Will you go to Babul’s campaign and will he come to yours?

Let’s see. I will reach Asansol on March 20 and will take the brief. I love Babul. If I get an opportunity, I will definitely go. I have been an all-India star campaigner for a long time. If he needs it, I would love to campaign for him.

Will Sonakshi also be part of your campaign?

I have gone to a lot of people’s campaigns. I would want Mamata to campaign but if she is busy, we will do it together. Let me tell you, the year when I won with the highest margin, I did not call the PM or any important player, not even my friend Sushma Swaraj, and not Sonakshi. For me, the biggest star is ‘Janata Janardan’ (the public). We will win with the power of the people and our workers there.

What would you say to your opposition when they criticise you?

Oh, I will say ‘Khamoshhhhh’, (laughs) and let me tell you, there will be ‘Khela Hobe’ in a big way.

