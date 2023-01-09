Exclusive | In A First, All CAPFs to Have Common Tableau in R-Day Parade; 'Nari Shakti' to be Theme for 2023

In a first, all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will showcase a common tableau for the 2023 Republic Day Parade, with the theme of this year being ‘Nari Shakti’.

Unlike previous years, where CAPFs would send proposals and only one force would get clearance from the selection committee to showcase their tableau, the Union Home Ministry has decided to have one tableau for all CAPFs.

This year, the Union government has proposed three themes for the R-Day tableaux — India@75, International Year of Millets, and Nari Shakti.

Sources aware of the development told News18 that CAPFs collectively decided on a theme that was further proposed to the Ministry of Defence. After getting the required approval, the CAPFs began working on the same.

Starting 2023, a common tableau will be put up every year at the parade. After deciding the theme, the CAPFs will get charge of implementation of the proposal and lead the tableaux on a rotational basis. This time, the CRPF has been given charge to lead and work on the tableau and other forces will assist it under the supervision of the home ministry.

Sources confirmed that all CAPFs will send their women soldiers to emphasise on the ‘Nari Shakti’ theme.

For this year, the Ministry of Defence has told all participants showcasing their tableaux to engage ‘young qualified designers from renowned institutions’. “Strict and continuous supervision by the designers; All must use Electronic display walls (LED, HD. 4K etc.) for bright display of images or content; Moving elements using Mechatronics/Robotics; Innovative use of LED lighting to showcase dark/shadowed area; Balancing of sound level of music 3D printing could be used to depict certain elements,” the instructions read.

The ministry has also said that the use of eco-friendly material for the tableaux is a must and feasibility of display at an important location after the parade must be considered so that more people can benefit. Use of special effects to improve the optics of the tableaux has also been encouraged.

