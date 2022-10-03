Exclusive | India Gets Set for G20 Presidency: 200+ Meetings at 56 Locations Across the Country

India is preparing for its maiden G20 presidency from December 1 with over 200 meetings to be held across the country at nearly 56 locations, aiming to make the G20 meetings a pan-India affair on both the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities rather than focussing on a few major metros.

A top official told News18 that the plan is ready for nearly 25 Ministerial meetings, 4 Sherpa Meetings, 86 Working Group Meetings with almost 56 side events, seminars and conferences, and almost 46 Engagement Group meetings. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 Group of countries for the first time from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. A total of 43 international organisations along with senior-level delegations from G20 member countries and guest countries will be landing in India for these meetings over the one year.

“The G20 meetings will be conducted all across India, spread across all states and UTs,” a top official said. The government is also looking to get leading event management companies on-board to manage these meetings, which will see about 250-300 delegates for the ministerial-level meetings, about 200-250 delegates at the Sherpa meetings and slightly smaller groups for the working group and engagement-level meetings. Top Union ministers and senior officials will also be part of these G20 meetings.

The Ministerial and Engagement Group meets will be over one-two days and Working Group and Sherpa meetings will be for two-three days. All seven north-eastern states, Lakshwadeep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also be hosts for the meetings. Given the large number of meetings to be organised over a wide geographical span, five events in a single week may be simultaneously scheduled in different parts of India. As this is the first time India will host foreign delegations round the year, nothing is being left to chance here.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

The government is planning to keep a day for excursions for the visiting dignitaries during the meeting events. Luxury cars and SUVs will be provided to foreign dignitaries during their stay in India.

VVIP Lounges will be created with G20 theme at all airports where G20 meetings would be organised along with dedicated custom and immigration counters inside the lounge. Gala dinners with cultural programmes at iconic locations are also being planned at various venues. Five-star hotels or convention centres with conference facilities will be chosen for meetings in various Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

Why G20 Presidency is Important

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in socio-economic governance and global issues ranging from climate and environment, trade and investment, health, agriculture, digital economy, energy, anti-corruption, employment, education, tourism and culture.

The ministerial meetings will be attended by respective ministers from G20 and invitee countries. Working Group meetings will be attended by senior officials from G20 member countries and participating international organisations. The Engagement Group meetings will be attended by government and private representatives from these countries, as per the details with officials.

