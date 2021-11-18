Exclusive | India to Roll Out 3rd Vaccine Dose? Expert Panel to Hold Key Meet Next Week

India is likely to form a policy on administering the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for which a key meeting to discuss the policy framework is scheduled next week, a top government official in the know of the development told CNN-News18.

An expert group has been working on formulating a policy document on the third vaccine dose in the country.

The third Covid-19 vaccine shot could be first recommended as an additional dose and not a booster shot.

The additional dose is administered to immunocompromised people while a booster shot is given to healthy people after a few months of receiving the second dose, according to sources.

People whose immune systems are compromised because of illnesses such as cancer are not protected significantly from a standard two-dose vaccination programme. In that case, it’s important to administer the third dose.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Billion on the Board: Six People Who Steered World’s Largest Vaccination Drive

The booster shot programme largely intended for healthy individuals will be taken up after.

In October, a WHO panel had recommended an additional dose of vaccines listed by WHO for severely or moderately immunocompromised vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated individuals surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country. Over 38 crore individuals are fully vaccinated in India while 37.5 have received a single dose of vaccine, according to the latest figures on Cowin.

India’s total vaccination stands over 115 crores of which 75,57,24,081 first doses and 38,11,55,604 second doses were administered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.