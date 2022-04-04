Exclusive | Intel Bodies on March 31 Gave UP Police Info of 16, including Abbasi, Eyeing Gorakhnath Temple

On March 31, intelligence agencies shared with Uttar Pradesh police the profiles of 16 people plotting an attack on the Gorakhnath temple, sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

Meetings were held between the state police and intelligence officials towards the end of March, they said. One of the profiles shared was of IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi, they added.

On Sunday evening, Abbasi attacked two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple, of which UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest. The attacker also allegedly tried to force his way into the temple after shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The state home department said that based on available evidence, the attack can be termed a “terror" incident.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Abbasi had done funding activities for the Islamic State. He had also allegedly transferred money to Syria for ISIS.

He was on the radar of intelligence agencies because of his digital footprints, they added.

Investigations later showed that he was trying to carry out some “serious activities", said sources.

A court in Gorakhpur on Monday sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days.

Agencies are working on more leads and major breakthroughs are likely soon, said the sources.

