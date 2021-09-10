EXCLUSIVE | Jihadi Attacks May Increase in Kashmir; Pak's TTP to Grow in Taliban's Afghanistan: India's Internal Security Report

Increased terror attacks are possible in India amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, as the war-ravaged country’s instability may pave way for it to become a junction of all foreign terrorists, a look into India’s internal security assessment by CNN-News18 has revealed. LIVE UPDATES: PM Hasan Akhund Congratulates Afghans on New Islamic Govt After ’20 Yr Fight With US’

CNN-News18 has accessed the internal security assessment of Indian agencies after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. According to it, global Jihad may become a major challenge for India, and the country cannot view the insurgents’ rise in isolation.

The defeat of NATO and US forces is a major worry for security set-up across the world, and worldwide Jihad is 400 times more than it was at the time of the September 11 Twin Tower attacks in New York, the assessment said.

Global Jihad will continue to evolve and expand, and the defeat of world’s ‘most powerful forces’ is a major morale-booster for Jihadis and radical elements, it said.

An unstable Afghanistan will impact Pakistan and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be revived, the assessment revealed. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also referred to as the Pakistani Taliban, is a Pashtun Islamist armed student group, an umbrella organization of various student militant groups based along the Afghan–Pakistani border, according to reports.

The assessment said that TTP has become a major terror body and all Jihadi groups of Pakistan have joined them, even its’ rival group.

Meanwhile, the assessment revealed that “other parts of South Asia will also see more jihadist activity, including Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and the disputed Kashmir region."

It was also assessed that Jihadis may use the caste-divide in the country to justify their activities.

Pakistan will attempt to shift all its terror groups from Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) regions to those bordering Afghanistan and Nangarhar could become a possible colony of these groups, the assessment said.

Narcotics terrorism will also increase after the more use of Pakistani currency in Afghanistan, and drugs smuggling will increase twice-fold “because Afghanistan will have to give something against the currency", the assessment said.

Twenty years back, the militant group had attacked an advance country like the United States of America, and now things are more “sophisticated", the assessment stated, adding that the use of technology by these groups could take the world to a “different tangent".

With Afghanistan becoming a “junction of these groups" and support by Pakistan, it will be difficult for world to control them, the assessment said.

With a very real threat approaching India, more development-oriented programmes for the youth will be initiated, including educating them about the damage Jihad can cause.

The government will aim at preventive measures to avoid any kind of catastrophe, and more inclusive policies for Muslims to provide a feeling of belongingness to the country, the assessment said.

It is aimed for case studies of damage done due to Jihad to be presented more, the assessment said.

