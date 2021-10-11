EXCLUSIVE | J&K's Minority Killings Cases to be Taken Over By NIA Due to 'Larger, International Implications'

The recent killings of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir will now be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to “larger and international implications", CNN-News18 has learnt.

According to exclusive information accessed, the J&K state government is writing to Union Home Ministry to take over these cases. Sources in the NIA also told CNN-News18 that these are terror killings and “we will take these case."

On September 30, militants had shot at and killed two teachers of a government school in Srinagar, both members of the region’s minority Sikh and Hindu communities. The two teachers were identified as Supinder Kour, 46, a resident of Budgam, and Deepak Chand, 39, from Janipur in Jammu. They were both inside the campus of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam of Eidgah in Srinagar when the incident took place.

In the last of September itself, seven civilians were killed in Kashmir, three of them from the Hindu and Sikh communities in targeted assassinations. “We can see a shift in violence patterns. They want to give a very specific message that non-Muslims and minorities will not be accepted. These terror groups have a problem with the new domicile act and new electoral process. These targets are very soft. They are those who are working in the society and for Kashmir,” a source had earlier told News18.

This comes after a spate of militant attacks on minority civilians in Kashmir, and sources are claiming this to be the biggest ever crackdown in the Valley.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists so far this year, seven of them Hindu or Sikh. The end-of-year toll is likely to be statistically similar to the 33 civilians killed last year, or 36 in 2019—and significantly lower than the 86 killed in 2018.

