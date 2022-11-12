EXCLUSIVE "Jon Jones Gave Up His Belt Because He Didn't Want To Fight Me" : UFC's Dominick Reyes

Ahead of his fight against Ryan Spann, UFC’s Dominick Reyes, ranked 7th in the Light Heavyweight Division, spoke exclusively with the News18 team. Making his return to the UFC following an 18-month hiatus, Reyes heads into the fight on the back of 3 successive losses. The American Kickboxer is confident he can turn his form around and be in contention for the title with a win.

Here are excerpts from the Interview:

How has the training camp with Glover Texeira been going?

So, training with Glover is amazing, man. I Train with Glover and Alex (Pereira) every day, and (Wellington) Turman, it’s been a really, really awesome experience. I got to take a step back, get out of my comfort zone and Just train with people who’ve been at the top and know what it takes as well. Glover, really, really taught me the importance of living in the now and not, you know, looking ahead too far or looking back, but focusing on what’s happening now and being happy with your life. And then training with Pereira he’s a killer man. He’s a killer, he taught me so many cool things. So many new tricks coach Fernely Feliz upgraded my defense so you’re not going to be seeing me get hit like that anymore and yeah man it all happened on International fight week, coach Feliz reached out to me. I met him at the hotel and he said, he’d love for me to come train down over here in Connecticut, I took the opportunity and it’s been great.

You’ve been on a hiatus for a bit, how has the weight-cut process been for you?

I gotta make the weight on Friday, it’s going well though. Happy with my progress and you know, it’s in the morning and I’m happy and I’m feeling good, so far so good.

How Confident are you heading into the fight against Ryan Spann?

I’m Supremely confident. I’m back to myself, for the better. I’m a better version of myself. My power is, you know, incredible. My defense is off the charts and my speed is really high right now and yeah, I’m very, very confident I’m gonna finish this fight.

The UFC 281 card has a couple of big fights, what are your predictions? (Adesanya vs Pereira, Esparza vs Zhang, Poirier vs Chandler)

So, I’m going to go with my guy Pereira because, you know, I’ve been training with him and I know he’s going to win this fight, possibly by knockout, and then Poirier versus Chandler that’s an amazing fight, two very, very tough guys, but I’m gonna have to go with Poirier. He is a crisper and better striker in my opinion. He’s a better boxer, and then Weili and Esparza, I just feel like Weili wants it back (The Women’s Strawweight Title), she works really hard and she’s really powerful so I think Weili.

Your last 3 fights were against Jon Jones, Jiri Prochazka, and Jan Blachowiz, those are huge names. How does it feel being up there with these guys?

Well, it’s like a Legacy kind of thing where at the end of the day you know I fought these guys and I took them to the end of the wire, you know? And Yeah, it gives me a lot of confidence going forward. Fighting a guy like Spann who in my opinion is a very good fighter, but he’s not on the level of, you know, the last three Champions that I fought well, last four Champions if you include Chris Weidman, you know. So, it’s a confidence thing, it’s like, even when I don’t feel at my best, I know I’m one of the best in the world.

In your fight against Jon Jones, you said post-match that you had him in rounds 1-3, it was in 4 and 5 that things changed. Dan and DC had you up. Did you feel robbed?

Honestly. Yes, very much. It was one of those things where, like you said, immediately after the fight, I said, three to two, I knew it. When you’re in there, you know what happens, you’re fighting someone, you know what’s happening, you know how it’s going, and so did the rest of the world. I wasn’t just barely winning the round, I was taking it to him but, unfortunately, the guys that are judging these fights are, you know, old. Some are very old and some are out of touch and they don’t understand the game, it’s just an unfortunate situation that after a lifetime of work, somebody else who doesn’t understand what’s happening could take it away from you.

If there were to be a rematch if Jones returns, would the result turn out differently?

Well yeah, he, you know, gave up his belt because he didn’t want to fight me again. He said it wasn’t enough money. They weren’t going to pay him enough money to fight me again, that says it all. So he just decided to give his belt up. That speaks volumes. You know what I’m saying?

When can your fans hope to see you having a title shot?

Well, first, I got to take out Spann, it has to be an emphatic win. I have to finish him, the way it works in the UFC is, you get finishes, you look amazing, then you work your way back up. I know I’m in a situation where I’m one or two fights away from the title. I’m still #7 in the world, so it all starts on Saturday. So make sure to tune in on Saturday and watch me finish Spann.

What can we expect from The Devastator in this fight? Something new for your fans to watch out for?

Yeah, my fans are always excited for Knockouts because that’s what I do. You know, I come in put hands on people, and knock them out. I’m back to that. My range is back. My timing is amazing. You guys are going to see something special. I’m going to make it look easy on Saturday night.

Any message for Ryan Spann?

My message to Ryan Spann is – Bring your best, bro, you better be ready, ’cause I’m coming.

Top 5 fav MMA fighters of all time?

Chuck Liddell. Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva. Dominick Cruz, and then I’ll go with my man Glover Teixeira,

If not the MMA what do you see yourself doing?

If I wasn’t in MMA, I would probably be a business analyst, I have a degree in Information Systems. I was interested in getting into the business analyst role, but I decided to be a fighter instead.

