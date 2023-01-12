CHANGE LANGUAGE
Exclusive | Kabul Blast by ISIS Targeted Chinese Group in Foreign Ministry Office, Went Off Early: Sources
1-MIN READ

Exclusive | Kabul Blast by ISIS Targeted Chinese Group in Foreign Ministry Office, Went Off Early: Sources

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 17:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Sources say the attack was carried out by ISIS because the terror group feels the Chinese are exploiting the natural resources of Afghanistan and not giving due compensation. (Image: special arrangement)

The suicide attack was planned for 4 pm after the doors were opened and using that opportunity the bomber would go inside, said Taliban sources. But by mistake, it exploded at the gate itself and 30 locals were killed, they added

The bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday afternoon was a suicide attack and it targeted the main gate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office, top sources from the ruling Taliban have told CNN-News18.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 30 people and wounding several others. A meeting between some Chinese and private company officials was reportedly underway in the ministry at the time.

The attack was planned for 4 pm after the doors were opened and using that opportunity the bomber would go inside, said the sources. But by mistake, it exploded at the gate itself and 30 locals were killed, they added.

This attack was mainly targeted at the Chinese group sitting inside the ministry for business clearance, said officials.

Sources say the attack was carried out by ISIS because the terror group feels the Chinese are exploiting the natural resources of Afghanistan and not giving due compensation.

Another reason is China’s restrictive Uyghur policy that ISIS has spoken up against many times.

Earlier on January 1, an explosion was reported near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport killing and wounding “several" people, a Taliban official had said.

first published:January 12, 2023, 17:33 IST
