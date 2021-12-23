Exclusive | Ludhiana Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts, SOPs, Say Intel Sources

The Punjab government has been ignoring alerts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on countering terror and extremist activities in the state, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday, even as at least two people were reported killed and others injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Ludhiana court complex.

Central agencies have been sending alerts to the government of the poll-bound state on a daily basis, they said, adding that recently intel was sent on possible interference by radicalised groups before the assembly elections to be held early next year.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Polls, the Silence of Political Parties over Lynchings in Punjab is Shameful