CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Exclusive | Ludhiana Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts, SOPs, Say Intel Sources
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Exclusive | Ludhiana Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts, SOPs, Say Intel Sources

Central agencies have been sending alerts to the government of the border state on a daily basis, said the sources, adding that recently intel was sent on possible interference by radicalised groups before the assembly elections to be held early next year.

CNN-News18 | December 22, 2021, 22:51 IST
Two people are feared dead in the Ludhiana court blast. (News18)

The Punjab government has been ignoring alerts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on countering terror and extremist activities in the state, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday, even as at least two people were reported killed and others injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Ludhiana court complex.

Central agencies have been sending alerts to the government of the poll-bound state on a daily basis, they said, adding that recently intel was sent on possible interference by radicalised groups before the assembly elections to be held early next year.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Polls, the Silence of Political Parties over Lynchings in Punjab is Shameful

Read More
Dec 22, 2021 22:51 (IST)
Fresh Omicron Concerns Dominated RBI's MPC Meeting, Show Minutes

As countries race to contain Omicron with travel restraints and new quarantine and social distancing measures, the global recovery and the inflation outlook are at risk again, Micheal Patra has said.

Dec 22, 2021 22:41 (IST)
Bigg Boss 15: रश्मि देसाई और उमर रियाज गुपचुप कर रहे थे रोमांस, राखी सावंत ने पकड़ी चोरी

रश्मि देसाई (Rashmi Desai) 'बिग बॉस 15' के पिछले एपिसोड में जब उमर रियाज (Umar Riaz) के साथ सोफे पर बैठकर बातें कर रही थीं, तब रश्मि ने उमर को गले लगाया था. दोनों रोमांटिक हो गए थे, लेकिन राखी सावंत…

Dec 22, 2021 12:52 (IST)
अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित हुई लोकसभा और राज्यसभा, हंगामों के नाम रहा शीतकालीन सत्र

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र (winter session of parliament) के लिए लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की बैठक (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meeting) बुधवार को अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई. दूसरी ओर राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही…

Dec 21, 2021 23:50 (IST)
Gujarat Panchayat Election Results: ભુજ તાલુકાના ઢોરી ગામે સાસુ વહુએ બાજી મારી, બન્ને પંચાયત સભ્ય બન્યા

ભુજ તાલુકાના ઢોરી ગામે સાસુ અને વહુએ પંચાયત સભ્ય માટે દાવેદારી નોંધાવી બન્ને વિજયી થયા હતા

Dec 21, 2021 21:47 (IST)
Gujarat Panchayat Election Results: ગ્રામ પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં આ ઉમેદવારને મળ્યો માત્ર 1 મત, પરિવારમાં જ છે 12 સભ્યો

Gujarat Panchayat election results candidate got only 1 vote ag - ઉમેદવારને માત્ર 1 મત મળતાં સ્થિતિ કફોડી બની

Dec 21, 2021 20:58 (IST)
Gujarat Panchayat Election Results: ગ્રામ પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં આ ઉમેદવારને મળ્યો માત્ર 1 મત, પરિવારમાં જ છે 12 સભ્યો

Gujarat Panchayat election results candidate got only 1 vote ag - ઉમેદવારને માત્ર 1 મત મળતાં સ્થિતિ કફોડી બની

Dec 21, 2021 17:48 (IST)
PKL 2021-22: प्रो कबड्डी लीग कल से शुरू, जानें कब-कहां-कैसे देखें मैच

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: 12 टीमों वाली प्रो कबड्डी लीग का आगाज पूर्व चैम्पियन यू मुंबा और बेंगलुरु बुल्स के मैच से होगा, जबकि दिन के दूसरे मुकाबले में तेलुगु टाइटन्स का सामना तमिल थलाइवाज से होगा.…

Dec 20, 2021 18:40 (IST)
Matrix के प्रीमियर पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का Swag, बोल्ड लुक देख हैरत में पड़े फैंस, देखें फोटोज

प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) जल्दी ही मैट्रिक्स 'The Matrix Resurrections' में नजर आने वाली हैं. जिसमें वह एक दमदार महिला के किरदार में दिखाई देंगी. प्रियंका इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म के प्रमोशन में…

Dec 20, 2021 08:44 (IST)
राज्यसभा सदस्यों का निलंबन: सरकार ने 4 दलों के नेताओं को भेजा निमंत्रण, विपक्ष ने किया खारिज

विपक्ष राज्यसभा के सदस्यों का निलंबन वापस लेने की मांग कर रहा है जबकि सरकार अड़ी है कि जब तक ये सदस्य माफी नहीं मांगेंगे तब तक उनका निलंबन रद्द नहीं किया जाएगा. इसी वजह से सदन में सरकार और विपक्ष के…

Dec 18, 2021 17:05 (IST)
COVID-19: Delhi Government Converts Four Private Hospitals To Omicron Dedicated Centres

The four hospitals chosen by the government are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad.

Dec 18, 2021 12:33 (IST)
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Senate Hearing: Airline

Gary Kelly did not wear a mask during the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes.

Dec 18, 2021 10:00 (IST)
बैंक क्लर्क के रिकॉर्ड तक तो डॉन ब्रैडमैन भी नहीं पहुंच सके, भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए यहां पहुंचना दिवास्वप्न

On this day: बिल पोंसफोर्ड (Bill Ponsford) का नाम आज भी क्रिकेट बुक में दर्ज है. वे फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में 2 बार 400 से अधिक रन बनाने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज थे. अब तक सिर्फ 2 खिलाड़ी यह…

Dec 17, 2021 17:24 (IST)
ओमिक्रॉन के मरीजों को अन्‍य कोविड मरीजों से क्‍यों रखा जा रहा हैं अलग, बता रहे हैं विशेषज्ञ

दिल्‍ली सरकार के लोक नायक जय प्रकाश अस्‍पताल के मेडिकल डायरेक्‍टर डॉ. सुरेश कुमार ने न्‍यूज 18 हिंदी को बताया कि ओमिक्रॉन एक नया वेरिएंट है, वहीं इसके प्रसार को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि यह अभी तक के सभी…

Dec 17, 2021 10:13 (IST)
Covid-19: कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट, 24 घंटे में मिले 7,447 नए मामले; 391 की मौत

Covid-19: पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोरोना के 7,477 नए केस दर्ज किए गए हैं. जबकि इस दौरान 391 लोगों की मौत हुई. इससे एक दिन पहले 7,974 केस मिले थे. देश में कोरोना से अब तक कुल 4,76,869 लोगों की मौत हुई…

Dec 16, 2021 13:52 (IST)
Kia Carens 7-Seater SUV Unveiled, India Launch in First Quarter of 2021

The Kia Carens have been globally unveiled in India, and it comes with a whole host of unique features and Kia's all-new design language.

Dec 14, 2021 17:29 (IST)
विराट कोहली के धोनी की तारीफ में ऐसा क्या लिखा, जो 2021 में सबसे ज्यादा लाइक और रीट्वीट हुआ

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की तारीफ करते हुए ट्वीट में लिखा था "किंग वापस आ चुका है, इस खेल का सबसे बड़ा फिनिशर, मैं एक बार फिर अपनी सीट से उछल पड़ा."

Dec 13, 2021 07:06 (IST)
F1 World Title: सचिन तेंदुलकर इतिहास की सबसे रोचक रेस में लुइस हैमिल्‍टन को मिली हार से दुखी, जानें क्‍या कहा

F1 World Championship Title: रेडबुल के मैक्स वेरस्टाप्पेन ने फॉर्मूला वन के इतिहास की सबसे रोचक रेस में से एक में लुइस हैमिल्टन को आखिरी लैप में पछाड़ते हुए अबुधाबी ग्रां प्री जीत ली. वह विश्व चैंपियन…

Dec 12, 2021 08:17 (IST)
PAK vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज की टीम पर कोरोना का अटैक, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ T20 सीरीज से 3 खिलाड़ी बाहर

Pakistan vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज की टीम इन दिनों तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज के लिए पाकिस्तान के दौरे पर है. वेस्टइंडीज और पाकिस्तान (PAK vs WI) के बीच 3 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज सोमवार 13 दिसंबर से कराची…

Dec 11, 2021 09:27 (IST)
Kisan Andolan: किसानों की रवानगी शुरू, अब अपने गांव की शान बनेगा सिंघु बॉर्डर का सबसे बड़ा तंबू

Kisan Andolan: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तीन नए कृषि कानूनों (Farm Laws) की वापसी के साथ किसानों की अन्‍य मांगें मानने के आश्‍वासन के बाद किसान अपने अपने घरों को लौटने लगे हैं. इस बीच कई किसानों ने कहा कि…

Dec 09, 2021 22:37 (IST)
व‍िक्‍की कौशल के ल‍िए पूरी तरह पंजाबी दुल्‍हन बनीं कैटरीना, दुपट्टे से लेकर गहनों तक, हर चीज है खास... जानें डिटेल

Katrina Kaif Wedding Lehanga Detail: कैटरीना कैफ और विक्की कौशल ने शादी के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ऑफिशियल वेडिंग फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जिसमें कैटरीना (Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Wedding) रेड कलर के…

Dec 09, 2021 09:04 (IST)
IAF Chopper Crash: ਕੁਨੂਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ 'ਚ ਤਰਨਤਾਰਨ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਨ ਗੁਰਸੇਵਕ ਸਿੰਘ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ

Tarn Taran's Gursewak Singh dies in IAF chopper crash : ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਗੁਰਸੇਵਕ ਸਿੰਘ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪਤਨੀ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ, ਦੋ ਧੀਆਂ ਸਿਮਰਤਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ (9) ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਲੀਨ ਕੌਰ (7) ਅਤੇ 3 ਸਾਲਾ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਫਤਿਹ ਸਿੰਘ ਛੱਡ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ…

Dec 07, 2021 19:24 (IST)
BAN vs PAK: शिखर धवन की तरह जश्न मनाता है पाकिस्तानी बॉलर, 6 विकेट लेकर बांग्लादेश को किया बेहाल- VIDEO

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: ढाका में टेस्ट मैच के अधिकांश भाग के लिए बारिश का खेल खराब होने के बावजूद पाकिस्तान की नजर जीत पर है. बांग्लादेश ने मैच के चौथे दिन काफी खराब गेंदबाजी की. ऑफ स्पिनर साजिद खान…

Dec 04, 2021 07:47 (IST)
IPL 2022: लखनऊ फ्रेंचाइजी का कौन होगा हेड कोच? डेनियल विटोरी और एंडी फ्लॉवर रेस में सबसे आगे

आईपीएल के अगले सीजन (IPL-2022) के लिए लखनऊ फ्रेंचाइजी ने हेड कोच पद के तौर पर 2 उम्मीदवारों को अंतिम लिस्ट में रखा है. एंडी फ्लावर (Andy Flower) और डेनियल विटोरी (Daniel Vettori) इस पद के दावेदार माने…

Dec 04, 2021 06:44 (IST)
IND A vs SA A: भारत ए और दक्षिण अफ्रीका ए के बीच दूसरा अनधिकृत टेस्ट मैच खराब रोशनी से ड्रॉ, हनुमा विहारी चमके

India A vs South Africa A : भारत ए टीम 234 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 3 विकेट पर 155 रन बनाकर बेहतर स्थिति में दिख रही थी लेकिन खराब रोशनी के कारण खेल आगे नहीं हो पाया. तब 20 ओवर से भी ज्यादा का…

Dec 03, 2021 11:43 (IST)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: विराट कोहली की वापसी, जानिए- मुंबई टेस्ट में दोनों टीमों की कैसी है प्लेइंग-XI

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Mumbai : मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने टीम में वापसी की और टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया.

Dec 03, 2021 11:05 (IST)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: मुंबई टेस्ट से पहले भारत-न्यूजीलैंड को झटका, दोनों टीमों के कप्तान 'आउट'

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Mumbai : मुंबई टेस्ट शुरू होने से पहले ही भारत और न्यूजीलैंड को बड़ा झटका लगा है. दोनों टीमों के कप्तान मुंबई टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए हैं. जानिए इनकी गैरहाजिरी में कौन अब…

Dec 03, 2021 07:00 (IST)
IND vs NZ: विराट कोहली को वानखेड़े टेस्ट से पहले राहुल द्रविड़ ने कराई प्रैक्टिस, Video वायरल

Virat Kohli practice before 2nd test against New Zealand : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम पेज से एक वीडियो क्लिप शेयर की गई जिसमें विराट कोहली वानखेडे़ स्टेडियम में नेट्स में पसीना बहाते…

Dec 01, 2021 17:27 (IST)
दिलीप जोशी से कीकू शारदा तक, मिलिए मशहूर टीवी सेलेब्स की पत्नियों से- देखें PHOTOS

दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) को उनके फैंस 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) सीरियल में जेठालाल का रोल निभाने की वजह से जानते हैं. इसी तरह, 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' (The Kapil Sharma…

Dec 01, 2021 13:19 (IST)
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्रः पीएम मोदी ने वरिष्ठ मंत्रियों के साथ की बैठक, रणनीति पर हुई चर्चा

Parliament Winter Session: पीएम मोदी के साथ इस बैठक में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh), केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Home Minister Amit Shah), केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर…

Nov 29, 2021 09:22 (IST)
At NDA Floor Leaders Meet, Ally NPP Demands Repeal of CAA; Nadda Asks MPs for Good Attendance in Parliament

Nadda said the government is well-prepared on issues that may be raised in the winter session and asked MPs to highlight the work done by the Modi government during the pandemic.

Load More
Exclusive | Ludhiana Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts, SOPs, Say Intel Sources
One people died while five others were injured in the Ludhiana court blast. (News18)

The Punjab government has not been taking adequate action against drug mafias and weapon smugglers, said the sources.

RDX and other explosives are coming regularly into the state and their seizure has gone down recently, they said.

The Centre’s recent move to increase the jurisdiction for BSF is also because the security agencies have to be extra vigilant as Punjab shares a border with Pakistan, the sources added.

The union home ministry had issued a notification extending the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction on October 11. In Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, the BSF can operate within a larger 50-km stretch as opposed to 15 km earlier. West Bengal and Punjab, ruled by BJP rivals TMC and Congress respectively, have opposed the step, terming it an infringement of federal rights of the states.

ALSO READ | Bangladeshi National Shot Dead by BSF While Smuggling Cough Syrup

The intelligence sources also said that Punjab courts have always been vulnerable because of extra sensitive cases and verdicts given by them in the past.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

More News