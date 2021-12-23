Exclusive | Ludhiana Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts, SOPs, Say Intel Sources

The Punjab government has been ignoring alerts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on countering terror and extremist activities in the state, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday, even as at least two people were reported killed and others injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Ludhiana court complex.
Central agencies have been sending alerts to the government of the poll-bound state on a daily basis, they said, adding that recently intel was sent on possible interference by radicalised groups before the assembly elections to be held early next year.
ALSO READ | Ahead of Polls, the Silence of Political Parties over Lynchings in Punjab is Shameful
As countries race to contain Omicron with travel restraints and new quarantine and social distancing measures, the global recovery and the inflation outlook are at risk again, Micheal Patra has said.
रश्मि देसाई (Rashmi Desai) 'बिग बॉस 15' के पिछले एपिसोड में जब उमर रियाज (Umar Riaz) के साथ सोफे पर बैठकर बातें कर रही थीं, तब रश्मि ने उमर को गले लगाया था. दोनों रोमांटिक हो गए थे, लेकिन राखी सावंत…
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र (winter session of parliament) के लिए लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की बैठक (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meeting) बुधवार को अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई. दूसरी ओर राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही…
ભુજ તાલુકાના ઢોરી ગામે સાસુ અને વહુએ પંચાયત સભ્ય માટે દાવેદારી નોંધાવી બન્ને વિજયી થયા હતા
Gujarat Panchayat election results candidate got only 1 vote ag - ઉમેદવારને માત્ર 1 મત મળતાં સ્થિતિ કફોડી બની
Gujarat Panchayat election results candidate got only 1 vote ag - ઉમેદવારને માત્ર 1 મત મળતાં સ્થિતિ કફોડી બની
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: 12 टीमों वाली प्रो कबड्डी लीग का आगाज पूर्व चैम्पियन यू मुंबा और बेंगलुरु बुल्स के मैच से होगा, जबकि दिन के दूसरे मुकाबले में तेलुगु टाइटन्स का सामना तमिल थलाइवाज से होगा.…
प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) जल्दी ही मैट्रिक्स 'The Matrix Resurrections' में नजर आने वाली हैं. जिसमें वह एक दमदार महिला के किरदार में दिखाई देंगी. प्रियंका इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म के प्रमोशन में…
विपक्ष राज्यसभा के सदस्यों का निलंबन वापस लेने की मांग कर रहा है जबकि सरकार अड़ी है कि जब तक ये सदस्य माफी नहीं मांगेंगे तब तक उनका निलंबन रद्द नहीं किया जाएगा. इसी वजह से सदन में सरकार और विपक्ष के…
The four hospitals chosen by the government are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad.
Gary Kelly did not wear a mask during the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes.
On this day: बिल पोंसफोर्ड (Bill Ponsford) का नाम आज भी क्रिकेट बुक में दर्ज है. वे फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट में 2 बार 400 से अधिक रन बनाने वाले दुनिया के पहले बल्लेबाज थे. अब तक सिर्फ 2 खिलाड़ी यह…
दिल्ली सरकार के लोक नायक जय प्रकाश अस्पताल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ. सुरेश कुमार ने न्यूज 18 हिंदी को बताया कि ओमिक्रॉन एक नया वेरिएंट है, वहीं इसके प्रसार को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि यह अभी तक के सभी…
Covid-19: पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोरोना के 7,477 नए केस दर्ज किए गए हैं. जबकि इस दौरान 391 लोगों की मौत हुई. इससे एक दिन पहले 7,974 केस मिले थे. देश में कोरोना से अब तक कुल 4,76,869 लोगों की मौत हुई…
The Kia Carens have been globally unveiled in India, and it comes with a whole host of unique features and Kia's all-new design language.
विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की तारीफ करते हुए ट्वीट में लिखा था "किंग वापस आ चुका है, इस खेल का सबसे बड़ा फिनिशर, मैं एक बार फिर अपनी सीट से उछल पड़ा."
F1 World Championship Title: रेडबुल के मैक्स वेरस्टाप्पेन ने फॉर्मूला वन के इतिहास की सबसे रोचक रेस में से एक में लुइस हैमिल्टन को आखिरी लैप में पछाड़ते हुए अबुधाबी ग्रां प्री जीत ली. वह विश्व चैंपियन…
Pakistan vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज की टीम इन दिनों तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज के लिए पाकिस्तान के दौरे पर है. वेस्टइंडीज और पाकिस्तान (PAK vs WI) के बीच 3 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज सोमवार 13 दिसंबर से कराची…
Kisan Andolan: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तीन नए कृषि कानूनों (Farm Laws) की वापसी के साथ किसानों की अन्य मांगें मानने के आश्वासन के बाद किसान अपने अपने घरों को लौटने लगे हैं. इस बीच कई किसानों ने कहा कि…
Katrina Kaif Wedding Lehanga Detail: कैटरीना कैफ और विक्की कौशल ने शादी के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ऑफिशियल वेडिंग फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जिसमें कैटरीना (Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Wedding) रेड कलर के…
Tarn Taran's Gursewak Singh dies in IAF chopper crash : ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਗੁਰਸੇਵਕ ਸਿੰਘ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਪਤਨੀ ਜਸਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ, ਦੋ ਧੀਆਂ ਸਿਮਰਤਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ (9) ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਲੀਨ ਕੌਰ (7) ਅਤੇ 3 ਸਾਲਾ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਫਤਿਹ ਸਿੰਘ ਛੱਡ ਗਏ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ…
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: ढाका में टेस्ट मैच के अधिकांश भाग के लिए बारिश का खेल खराब होने के बावजूद पाकिस्तान की नजर जीत पर है. बांग्लादेश ने मैच के चौथे दिन काफी खराब गेंदबाजी की. ऑफ स्पिनर साजिद खान…
आईपीएल के अगले सीजन (IPL-2022) के लिए लखनऊ फ्रेंचाइजी ने हेड कोच पद के तौर पर 2 उम्मीदवारों को अंतिम लिस्ट में रखा है. एंडी फ्लावर (Andy Flower) और डेनियल विटोरी (Daniel Vettori) इस पद के दावेदार माने…
India A vs South Africa A : भारत ए टीम 234 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 3 विकेट पर 155 रन बनाकर बेहतर स्थिति में दिख रही थी लेकिन खराब रोशनी के कारण खेल आगे नहीं हो पाया. तब 20 ओवर से भी ज्यादा का…
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Mumbai : मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने टीम में वापसी की और टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Mumbai : मुंबई टेस्ट शुरू होने से पहले ही भारत और न्यूजीलैंड को बड़ा झटका लगा है. दोनों टीमों के कप्तान मुंबई टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए हैं. जानिए इनकी गैरहाजिरी में कौन अब…
Virat Kohli practice before 2nd test against New Zealand : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम पेज से एक वीडियो क्लिप शेयर की गई जिसमें विराट कोहली वानखेडे़ स्टेडियम में नेट्स में पसीना बहाते…
दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) को उनके फैंस 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) सीरियल में जेठालाल का रोल निभाने की वजह से जानते हैं. इसी तरह, 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' (The Kapil Sharma…
Parliament Winter Session: पीएम मोदी के साथ इस बैठक में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh), केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Home Minister Amit Shah), केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर…
Nadda said the government is well-prepared on issues that may be raised in the winter session and asked MPs to highlight the work done by the Modi government during the pandemic.
The Punjab government has not been taking adequate action against drug mafias and weapon smugglers, said the sources.
RDX and other explosives are coming regularly into the state and their seizure has gone down recently, they said.
The Centre’s recent move to increase the jurisdiction for BSF is also because the security agencies have to be extra vigilant as Punjab shares a border with Pakistan, the sources added.
The union home ministry had issued a notification extending the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction on October 11. In Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, the BSF can operate within a larger 50-km stretch as opposed to 15 km earlier. West Bengal and Punjab, ruled by BJP rivals TMC and Congress respectively, have opposed the step, terming it an infringement of federal rights of the states.
ALSO READ | Bangladeshi National Shot Dead by BSF While Smuggling Cough Syrup
The intelligence sources also said that Punjab courts have always been vulnerable because of extra sensitive cases and verdicts given by them in the past.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.