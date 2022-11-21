Exclusive | Mangaluru Blast Accused Shariq's Tactical Tech Use to Outwit Investigators

Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq was very careful about use of technology, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

He knew about the linkages and connections that may emerge in a probe and exercised extreme caution, they added.

Shariq never used a phone in his name and was using fake IDs and SIMs acquired using those identities, CNN-News18 has learnt.

He was radicalised since 2018 and got more radical after his arrest in 2020 in the Lashkar case, the sources said.

On November 27, 2020, a day after the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, the Mangaluru police rushed to an apartment complex in Kadri, where they found graffiti sympathising with the LeT on the compound wall. “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-E-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #LashkariZindabad,” the message on the wall read.

A month later, after a thorough investigation, the Mangaluru police arrested Mohammed Shariq and Mazz Muneer Ahmed.

Shariq’s idea was to keep on doing attacks, big or small, without coming into the picture, sources said.

He had a small gang and the members were assigned isolated tasks, they added.

His group also had members from the Al-Hind module of Islamic State (ISIS) who wanted to do something very big before their death.

They had identified places of high impact and agencies feel Shariq’s interrogation is crucial to learn about the linkages. He is currently in hospital after receiving injuries in the blast.

