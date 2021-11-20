EXCLUSIVE | Meet the Champions: 75 Star Olympians to Take PM's 'Fit India' Mission to Schools Across India

Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Dahiya, members of India’s hockey teams and other athletes who scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics may soon be coming to visit a school near you.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Tokyo Olympic heroes at his residence on August 16, had asked the contingent to visit 75 schools to meet and inspire students. The Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Education are now working on tying up to run this mega plan as a ‘Meet the Champions’ programme over the next two years. The school visits by the Olympians would begin from January next year.

News18 has learnt that 75 Olympians will be interacting with 75 schools pan-India over two years and spend an hour with the school students during each visit, talking to them about the importance of santulit aahar (balanced diet), fitness and sports at a young age. They may also take part with students in a special ‘Fit India Quiz’, News18 has learnt.

Before the start of this programme, a big event will be held in December at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium with the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and the Minister of Education in attendance along with 1,000 school students and prominent Tokyo Olympians. Many other Indian Olympians will be present virtually from over half-a-dozen locations across India. The event will be held under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PM Modi in his interaction with the Olympians had requested each of them to visit 75 schools in India. News18 has learnt that the sessions at selected locations will be conducted at school auditoriums or halls in the shortlisted cities or towns. The government will run an extensive digital campaign for the same, roping in Fit India icons to spread the message in collaboration with host school and education boards.

The idea behind the initiative is to further the legacy of Tokyo Olympians who brought home India’s highest-ever medal tally. All these visits are expected to be webcast for a wider audience as well and an event management agency may be brought on board to coordinate.

