EXCLUSIVE | Modi Govt Okays Big Upgrade to Organisation Heading ‘Digital India’ Programme

The Narendra Modi government has decided to give a big upgrade to the organisation that is leading the ‘Digital India’ programme with its existing manpower strength to be doubled and more responsibilities like projects in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to be added to its existing mandate.

The Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will see the big upgrade and the not-for-profit company has also decided to undergo an organisational restructuring.

“DIC presently has around 468 team members on its projects and assignments and has annual projects worth around Rs 250 crore. With the proposed new projects being assigned to DIC, the annual turnover is likely to exceed Rs 500 crore with an estimated team size of 1,000,” says a document reviewed by News18, which asks for a consultant for the organisational restructuring exercise in the DIC.

Projects in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, National Language Technology Mission, Managed Service Provider for Cloud Services, e-Commerce Platform service provider for Ministry of Textiles, Poshan Tracker for Ministry of WCD and social media services for various departments will be added to DIC mandate. The consultant will design optimal organisational structure and HR policies to “promote innovation and motivation for team members” as the expansion of roles and responsibilities will also see a “paradigm shift in DIC functioning”, the document mentions.

The idea is to achieve “robust system-driven business practices”, achieve synergy within various divisions of DIC like National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and MyGov and put a new structure in place within nine months. An architecture will also be created for building specialization among employees in DIC and do map skilling of all existing employees.

What does DIC do?

The DIC was earlier known as ‘Media Lab Asia’ before being renamed in 2017 by the Modi government. It leads and guides in realising the goals of the Digital India programme and provides strategic support to Central and state Ministries for carrying forward the mission of Digital India by way of Capacity Building for e-Governance projects, promoting best practises, encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), nurturing innovation and technology in various domains, the document says.

DIC also collaborates with the industry to evolve revenue-based models for service delivery and gets talent both from government and market. The DIC also evolves models for empowerment of citizens to promote participatory governance. DIC has three divisions — the Technology Development & Deployment Division (TDDD), NeGD and MyGov.

The TDDD aims to bring benefits of ICT) in focused areas like Healthcare, Education, Livelihood Enhancement and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities while NeGD, an Independent Business Division, supports central and state ministries in propagation of their e-Governance initiatives. The MyGov platform is a unique participatory governance initiative to involve the common citizen and for an exchange of ideas involving citizens and experts.

