EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not Against Any Community’: Noida Woman Speaks Up About Confronting Shrikant Tyagi

“I didn’t do anything for me, it wasn’t my personal matter. Why would I be against any community? W was not even talking to Tyagi, I stood up for the residents,” this was the first reaction of the woman who put down the arrogance and fake clout of Srikant Tyagi, living in Omaxe Grand society in Noida.

The woman exclusively talked to News18 after Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening her, and the Noida Police held a press conference.

The woman passed out from Delhi University and has an MBA, and works part-time in her family business.

Describing the whole incident between her and Tyagi on the premises of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B, she said she went to lawn area to speak to the society gardener as he was planting saplings in common area as per the direction of Srikant Tyagi.

“I don’t have anything to say. That day, I just went to the lawn area and asked the gardener why he was putting these plants here. In just a few minutes, Tyagi came and started arguing with me. I wasn’t talking to him. But whatever happened you all saw but I faced it,” she told News18.

Dismissed insinuations that she was against a particular community, she said. “Some people are saying and I can see in media that the act is against the Tyagi community. Why would I have an issue with any community? In fact, just now, two of my friends who also have the same surname (Tyagi) specially came here and met me at my place. I have friends in all the society irrespective of the community. Some are unnecessarily trying to divert the issue,” she added.

When News18 asked if she still fears the repercussions of Tyagi’s arrest, she said, “I don’t know. I too have a family. But it wasn’t my family or personal issue. Now, society residents and RWA will look after (the matter). I faced Tyagi for us (residents). I don’t even talk to him.”

News18 also spoke to her family friend, Preksha Singh, who is a digital marketer, and lives in the same society. Preksha said, “It was daytime and most of us were either out to pick up children from school or were in office. Only very few people were in the society. She didn’t even talk to Tyagi and went just to get plantation removed as it was an encroachment.”

Her family friend also the woman is not an active resident and has participated in several activities. “We are friends since I came here in 2014. A few years ago, some women started a waste segregation campaign in our society and we did a door-to-door campaign. She is very active and involved in various society activities. When I got to know about the incident, I went to meet her. She was scared as Tyagi is famous in society for his misbehaviour and bad conduct. But, she bravely dealt with him without thinking about herself. She fought for us,” Preksha told News18.

“After the second incident, she was under immense pressure and thought that she can be targeted. She expressed that she is not in the condition to talk to the media and we decided that other females would be the face of the society. She is still not meeting many people due the fear that will take some time to go,” Preksha pointed out.

She explained how Tyagi’s fear was palpable among society’s people that they had to tolerate his goon-like activities and used to avoid path when he used to come with his bouncers. “Nobody knew that everything was fake”.

Noida’s self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi has also been a bully to children. Tyagi, who claimed to be associated with the BJP while abusing and heckling a woman at Noida’s Grand Omaxe housing society last week, reportedly used to misbehave with children in UP’s Modinagar where he decided to contest the Assembly election but was given the ticket.

According to Noida Police commissioner Alok Singh, Tyagi was changing his location quite frequently. Singh told media that Tyagi went to Meerut, changed his mobile phones and finally entered in Uttarakhand to reach Haridwar. He also went to Baghpat and Meerut.

“For three days, the police were behind him and kept tracking every vehicle. His companions Nakul Tyagi and Sanjay and driver Rahul were also arrested,” Singh added.

The police commissioner said the sticker on his car was provided by Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya. The state emblem was made by himself and the purpose was to create an atmosphere of fear.

