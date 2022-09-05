Exclusive | NSA Doval to Meet Sheikh Hasina Today, Intel Sharing & Security on Agenda With Eye on China

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who landed in Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit.

Top government sources told CNN-News18 that Doval is scheduled to meet Hasina on Monday evening and the meeting will be crucial in the aspects of security, cooperation, and intelligence sharing, given that Bangladesh has always been India’s strategic partner in security.

NSA Doval will also thank Hasina for joining the NSCS Colombo Security Conclave and is likely to discuss strategic issues, including China, in the region.

Hasina is in Delhi at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had told a media briefing on Sunday. Momen said issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks between Hasina and Modi.

Momen, who is also accompanying Hasina to India, said the agreements expected to be inked during the visit would be on water management, railway, science and technology, and information and broadcasting.

The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn, and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges, he added.

During her visit, Hasina will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart at the Hyderabad House.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on Hasina, who is also likely to visit Ajmer also. She is also scheduled to attend a lunch to be hosted by Modi.

She is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Bangladesh government, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

