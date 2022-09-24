Exclusive | Opposing CAA, NRC, Ayodhya Verdict: List of PFI's 'anti-India' Activities Is Long, Say Officials

Top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18 that radical Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) has been attempting to fuel tensions in all communities of the country, including Muslims.

The outfit, which faced nationwide raids by authorities this week over its suspected terror-linked activities, always tries to create rifts between the common man and the government, they added.

The PFI, for instance, rejected the Ayodhya verdict given by the Supreme Court, terming it anti-Muslim, and organised rallies and seminars against it internationally, officials said.

Recently, it spoke up on the Gyanvyapi Mosque row in a bid to instigate the Muslim community in India, they added.

The PFI has opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, terming it anti-Muslim activity. This, said officials, has created a fear psychosis among many Muslims and prompted some of them to join the outfit.

The group also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pan-India NRC, and utilised public fear to increase enrolment and donations, which was given to the Shaheen Bagh protesters later, officials claimed.

The PFI disputed the government’s steps against triple talaq, calling this encroachment on personal laws of Muslims.

Abrogation of Article 370 sections in Jammu and Kashmir was termed by it an attempt to change the Muslim majority in the Valley.

PFI-affiliate Campus Front of India rejected the government’s new education policy, which aimed to reorganise and modernise the education system in the country.

According to sources, Rohingya leaders from Canada and Europe are raising funds for agitation against NRC and CAA. These are allegedly sent to Zahir Khan, a member of European Rohingya Council (ERC) in charge of collection of funds from Europe, and then passed on through Bangladesh to PFI members in West Bengal.

The outfit has used the Indian government logo on its website and spoken out against Israel on the Palestinian issue, which was purely on religious lines, affecting the India-Israel relationship briefly, officials said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here