EXCLUSIVE | Pakistan ISI-Taliban Nexus Confirmed, Chief Met Insurgents in Kandahar

Pakistan’s ISI is heavily involved in the deliberations between the Taliban and the Pakistan government has been confirmed. Exclusive photos accessed by CNN-News18 show ISI Chief Hameed Faiz meeting top Taliban leaders in Kandahar.

CNN-News18 had previously reported that Pakistan is set to play a major role in the formation of a new government in Kabul. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to reach Kabul on Sunday for talks on the government formation.

Hameed Faiz, with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other leaders, were seen carrying out Namaz prayers before the departure of Baradar to Kabul on Saturday.

