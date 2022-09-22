Exclusive | PFI's Presence Isn't Just on The Ground, It's Also A Social Media 'Influencer'

The radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) hasn’t just managed to spread its footprints in India and abroad on the ground. CNN-News18 found that it also has a significant and growing online presence. And it is also using the digital world to further its agenda.

The PFI has a very strong social media presence. Its strategy there appears to be simply to incite people to protest against the government as it is their “birthright” and in case of any restrictions persuade them to take up jihad.

The organisation’s core leadership is very active on social media, and they don’t post their ideology from their own handles. They simply repost content posted by other accounts.

Investigation agencies say all these accounts are created a few hours before the posts and always become inactive afterwards.

The PFI leaders don’t want their social media presence to draw the attention of authorities, say sources.

The accounts that post the PFI content are mostly fake.

The outfit’s wing Media Research and Development Foundation MRDF handles the media activities of PFI.

The PFI is also managing various social organisation handles to propagate its ideas, say sources.

According to officials, social media posts of PFI leaders are crafted in a way to create tension and provoke Muslim sentiments.

