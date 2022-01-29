EXCLUSIVE | Probe Launched Into Veracity of Degree Held by Top Govt Official Who Headed MCI's New Avatar National Medical Commission

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has received a complaint regarding the allegedly inauthentic educational degree of top official Dr RK Vats, News18.com has learnt.

The complaint casts aspersions over the genuineness of the post-graduation degree certificate of Dr RK Vats, the first secretary general of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the body which replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI) for regulating medical education and professionals in India. Dr Vats oversaw the transition from MCI to NMC in 2019.

In June 2021, he resigned from the NMC and was replaced by 2003 batch IAS officer Sandhya Bhullar.

Previously, Rakesh Kumar Vats, a 1986 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, held the post of an additional secretary in the Health Ministry with special charge to head the vertical for regulation of food, drugs and medical devices, namely the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). He was also the financial adviser in the ministry.

Considered as one of the most powerful officers in the Health Ministry, the matter against Vats has been raised under “rule 377 in the parliament”, the document accessed by News18.com shows.

“The inquiry is going on. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to hold a meeting soon on this subject," a government official privy to the development said.

News18.com tried reaching Dr Vats via call and text messages. He, however, did not respond at the time of publishing this report.

Who is Dr Vats?

The government document shows Dr Vats’ qualification as MBBS (Medicine). His profile page on the website of USA-India Chamber of Commerce describes him as MD, a postgraduate course that can be pursued by candidates who have completed their MBBS.

It is also claimed that he has experience of working in radiotherapy department for three years before joining the administration.

Vats has in the past headed the four most crucial organisations, including the NMC, under the Ministry of Health.

Known to be humble and dedicated, Vats also held the portfolio of Director General (D-G) of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Health Ministry.

He was also the Chairman of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the drug price regulator, from April to November 2018.

