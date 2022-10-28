Exclusive | PTI Senator Trains Guns on ISI, Names Pak Military Officials behind 'Custodial Torture'

Pakistan’s military must disband ISI’s political wing under the country’s constitution, PTI lawmaker senator Azam Khan Swati demanded on Friday.

The leader from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party was recently arrested and faced alleged brutal custodial torture by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for posting messages on social media critical of the country’s powerful military.

During a press conference on Friday, Azam Khan Swati pointed fingers at ISI Major General Faisal and Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem for the torture.

He also demanded a higher judicial inquiry into the atrocities committed against him and the immediate removal of the duo from their posts to redress extra-constitutional abuse and custodial torture of a senior parliamentarian.

He requested army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to end the political wing of the ISI before his retirement.

He demanded that the CJP provision of justice as a basic right should be made available.

He also said that the ISI is the backbone of Pakistan but its political wing, a few of whose members have become owners of everything in Pakistan, and their evildoings, cannot be imagined by anyone.

He said that the purpose was correction and removal of these evildoings and he didn’t want to malign the army.

Azam Khan Swati posted a tweet against army chief General Bajwa on October 13, after which he was arrested by FIA.

