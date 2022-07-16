Exclusive | 'Rearguard' Action: Shortly after Abe Assassination, Centre Sent VVIP Security Advisory to States

The Centre issued a five-point advisory to all states on VVIP security the day former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead.

All states were asked to give special emphasis to VVIP security and the letter dated July 8 says that keeping in view the Abe assassination, all governments should be on high alert in terms of protecting their respective VVIPs.

News18 has learnt that five points were mentioned in the letter, with the stress being on ensuring security of VVIPs from the rear side. Abe was shot from behind by a person who was then nabbed.

The Centre has also mentioned that strict crowd control measures in the proximity of the VVIPs should be ensured and the VVIP proximity area should be continuously monitored. It has also been mentioned that the entry point of the VVIP proximity area should be checked and rechecked and movement of people there should be monitored.

The government has also specified that security personnel should ensure that nobody should get into the inert and sterile zone of the VVIP area.

It has also been directed that people staying in VVIP proximity should also get thoroughly checked and security personnel with protectees will continue to be present and thoroughly check such persons.

The VVIP luggage too will be checked, especially for any chance of use of any deceptive weapon, the letter says. Abe was killed with a homemade firearm.

Most importantly, it has been directed that rear side protection should get more emphasis. Experts say that most of the concentration goes towards front side movement and that’s why at times security in the rear area of the protected person is neglected.

When the VVIP sits on stage, one security person must keep an eye on everybody from behind, especially in rallies, the Centre has stressed.

The new directions also clearly say that security personnel in the inner periphery of VVIPs should keep a vigil at 360 degrees.

It has also been asked that a contingent drill should take place before a VVIP visit and the contingent team should be on high alert.

If something happens, a plan should be ready on how the VVIP should be kept safe and taken to hospital, the Centre has said.

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan was assassinated on July 8 while speaking at a political event outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City of Japan. He was shot from behind at close range by a man with a homemade firearm. Abe was transported by medical helicopter to Nara Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

