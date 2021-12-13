Exclusive | Rohini Court Blast Caused by IED, Role of Islamic Terror Group Suspected: Intelligence Sources

A low-intensity blast this month in Delhi’s Rohini Court, initially suspected to have been set off by a malfunctioning laptop, was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday. A battery, timer and mixture of potassium chloride and nitrate were used to prepare the bomb, they said. Fortunately, the IED was not packed properly; otherwise, it could have caused major damage, added the sources.

The Rohini Court, located in Sultan Puri area of the city’s outer district, is usually crowded. Panic gripped those present and all the lawyers rushed out of the courtroom following the blast on December 9, and the room where it originated was cordoned off. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Killed in 2001 Parliament Attack

According to the sources, investigating agencies have some leads and a probe is on. There is a suspicion that an Islamic terror group may have triggered the blast to create panic.

An outfit, Tamil Nadu Peace Movement, is known for targeting courts and is under the lens, said the sources.

CCTV footage can’t give a clear picture of the episode because after parking the vehicle, the perpetrator(s) used the stairs, away from security cameras, they added.

The Delhi High Court had said last month it will pass directions to ensure safety and security in courts. A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel, which was hearing a suo motu case concerning a September 24 shootout that killed three people at Rohini Court, said it would incorporate as directions its earlier suggestions on strictly regulating ingress in judicial complexes by deploying an appropriate number of personnel and devices based on a security audit.

ALSO READ | Chargesheet Filed by NIA in Bomb Blast Case Outside BJP MP Arjun Singh’s Residence in Bengal

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, said it will take up the matter in April again to review the directions.

The investigation into the blast is also looking at possibilities of the incident being linked to a case or a sensitive criminal being tried in the court, said sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.