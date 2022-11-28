Exclusive | Social Media, Terrorism & Money Laundering Among India's Top Security Challenges for Next 25 Years

Technology, social media and its expansion, investigation of economic offences and money laundering are some of the security challenges India may face in the next 25 years and should prepare a roadmap for, a draft prepared by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has revealed.

According to the draft, which has been “vetted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)”, all security, intelligence, and investigative agencies have been asked to shortlist possible security challenges for the next 25 years (2022-2047) and start working on strategies to counter them.

Drone attacks, cyber warfare, data protection, protection of privacy, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, human trafficking, Left-Wing Extremism, and Communalism are among the primary challenges identified, an official communication read.

“Challenges posed by Social Media — Expansion in use of Social Media, Developing Monitoring Mechanism, Generating Alerts and Chasing Footprints. Challenges of detection and investigation of Economic Offences, Money Laundering, Benami Transactions and Drug Trafficking. Harnessing Technology for Investigation, Law and Order, Traffic, Service Delivery, Counter Terrorism, Transparency & Accountability and Visibility of Police, and Collection of Intelligence. Challenge of Urban Unrest and Disorder and new forms of Social Unrest,” the letter said.

In the last DGP/IGP Conference, recommendations were made to prepare for the threats. The challenges listed are suggestive and all organisations have been asked to keep in view their context and add or delete the obstacles as per their requirements.

All agencies of the security establishment have been asked to list out their challenges and corresponding solutions in a prescribed format where the period of 25 years has been divided into smaller time frames.

“All agencies will work on these given challenges and decide their course of action as per their organisation. Local police have been asked to focus on few issues which also include the welfare of police. Intelligence agencies have different challenges, while those for border-guarding forces are different. All have been incorporated into the list. Now all agencies will provide details about the action plan which will be analysed,” a senior government official told News18.

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and lay the roadmap for the coming 25 years.

At a function this year, Home Minister Amit Shah had said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set many goals before the people during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is being celebrated with full enthusiasm. The first objective is to acquaint the youth with the bright history of the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle from 1857 to August 15, 1947, to take inspiration from them and dedicate themselves to build a new and strong India.”

He added: “The second objective is that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ should be a year of resolve where 130 crore people of the country make a resolution that will ensure India progresses, is strengthened, educated and healthy. The journey from 75-100 years has been termed by the prime minister as Amrit Kaal and in these 25 years, we have to resolve to take the country to the top in every field.”​

