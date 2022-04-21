EXCLUSIVE | Soon, Covaxin for Children Above 2 Years; Govt Panel Evaluates Data

The Subject-Expert Committee (SEC) is likely to send recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between 2 and 12 years, a top government official in the know of the development told News18.

The government panel met today post noon to discuss and evaluate data in 2 years-plus children that was submitted by Bharat Biotech.

The SEC has also recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years as reported by News18 earlier. The panel also met to discuss data and the use of the vaccine in children in that age bracket.

Bharat Biotech had last year submitted data from clinical trials in 2-18 years’ age group for Covaxin to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). On October 11, 2021, the SEC had recommended emergency use authorization (EUA) of Covaxin for children 2 to 18 years old with specific conditions.

The DGCI had on December 25, 2021, granted emergency use authorisation of Covaxin for children above 12 years.

Amid fresh surge in Covid cases, especially among children, the focus is back on children’s vaccination.

Covid Vaccines for Children

At present, India is administering two vaccines in children above 12 years of age. The Phase 1 of vaccination for children, aged 15-18 years, started on January 3, this year. The vaccination was later extended to children above 12 years on March 16 2022.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is currently being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years at both private and government centres while Biological E’s Corbevax is available only at government vaccination centres for children aged 12-14 years.

Corbevax is India’s indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain or (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, and uses similar technology as Hepatitis-B vaccines. The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with a two-dose schedule, 28 days apart.

With 2,380 Covid cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, total cases rose to 4,30,49,974 while active cases spiked to 13,433 cases, according to the health ministry data on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.43%.

Delhi has re-imposed a fine of Rs 500 for those not wearing the mask amidst rising cases in the city. All schools and colleges will remain open in the national capital with strict Covid protocols in place.

