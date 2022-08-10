‘I Stood Up for My Society’: Noida Woman Speaks Up About Confronting Shrikant Tyagi

“I stood up for the people of my society,” the woman, who was abused and assaulted by the self-proclaimed politician, Shrikant Tyagi, at their housing society in Noida last week, told News18.

Describing the entire spat between her and Tyagi at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida Sector 98B, the woman told News18 that she went to the lawn area to speak to the society gardener as he was planting saplings in common area as per Tyagi’s direction.

“That day, I just went to the lawn area and asked the gardener why he was putting these plants here. After a few minutes, Tyagi came and started arguing with me. I wasn’t even talking to him. But whatever happened, you all saw, but I faced it,” she told News18.

Dismissing allegations, which are doing the rounds on social media, that she is targeting a particular community, the woman said, “Why would I have an issue with any community? In fact, just now, two of my friends who are also from the same community came here and met me at my place… Some are unnecessarily trying to divert the issue”.

When News18 asked her if she fears repercussions after Tyagi’s arrest, she said, “I don’t know. I too have a family… The society residents and the RWA will look after (the matter). I faced Tyagi for us (residents). I had never talked to him.”

News18 also spoke to her family friend, Preksha Singh, who lives in the same society. Preksha told News18, “It was daytime, and most of us were either out to pick up our children from school or were in the office. Only a handful of people were in the society. She didn’t talk to Tyagi and went to get the plantation removed as the area was encroached (by him).”

Preksha said despite Tyagi’s rowdiness and bad conduct in the society, which the residents have often witnessed, her friend “bravely dealt with him without thinking about herself. She fought for us.”

Preksha said her friend was under immense pressure and was not in the condition to talk to the media after the incident. “She is still not meeting many people due the fear. This will take some time to go,” Preksha pointed out.

Preksha explained how Tyagi’s fear was palpable among society members that they had to tolerate him, and that, he would enter the premises along with his bouncers. “Nobody knew that everything was fake,” she added.

Tyagi, who claimed to be associated with the BJP, reportedly used to misbehave with children in UP’s Modinagar where he decided to contest the election but was not given the ticket.

Tyagi, who went missing after an FIR was lodged against him, was arrested on August 9 and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Noida police commissioner Alok Singh told media that Tyagi kept changing his location from Meerut to Haridwar and Baghpat, but was finally arrested from Meerut.

“For three days, the police kept tracking every vehicle. His companions Nakul Tyagi and Sanjay, and driver Rahul have also been arrested,” Singh said.

The police commissioner also said the “Vidhayak” sticker, which Tyagi flaunted on his car, was provided by Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya. Maurya, however, has denied the allegation, and called it a “lie”.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here