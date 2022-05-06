Exclusive | Suspected Terrorists With Pak Links Caught in Karnal Received Weapons Via Drones 9 Times

Two of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists arrested from Haryana’s Karnal this week received narcotics and weapons via drones nine times in the last six months in Punjab’s Ferozepur, sources told CNN-News18.

Gurpreet Singh and Akashdeep were arrested on Thursday along with Bhupinder Singh and Parminder Singh, all from Punjab, while the quartet were on their way to Telangana allegedly to deliver explosives. Senior police officials said arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in.

The four were reportedly in touch with Pakistan spy agency ISI and Gurpreet Singh had allegedly met Rajbir Singh, who is an associate of Pakistan-based handler Harjinder Singh Rinda, in jail.

Sources told News18 that the narcotics and weapons dropped by the drones were to be delivered to a particular place at a particular time as instructed by Rinda.

“They get money in lieu of delivery of these items. The IED recently recovered in Ambala was also placed by them,” a source said, adding that the explosives used in the December 2021 Ludhiana court blast could have come from the group.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar said the police recovered three IEDs, one Pakistan-made pistol, 31 cartridges and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash from the arrested persons. According to forensic experts, each box carried a timer, a detonator and a battery. The detonator and timer were connected to the IEDs but they were not power connected yet.

While Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh are residents of Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh is from Ludhiana.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Madhuban police station in Karnal.

