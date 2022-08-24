Exclusive | Tejashwi’s Claims False, No Error by Agency during Raids: CBI Sources to News18

Top CBI sources on Wednesday rejected statements by Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav regarding raids by the agency during the day on people and properties allegedly linked to him, saying that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s claims were false.

The homes of three senior leaders of the RJD and other places were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the “land-for-jobs” case that alleges irregularities during party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as railway minister in the UPA 1 government. The operation was carried out at various locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Katihar, and Madhubani.

Tejashwi during a press conference expressed dismay over a section of the media saying that a mall raided by the CBI in Gurugram belonged to him.

“These media outlets should do some research. It belongs to someone based in Haryana, and was inaugurated by a BJP MP,” he said.

Speaking to CNN-News18, CBI sources, however, said that the places raided were well verified and no mistake was made by the agency.

Almost 200 property sale purchase deeds have been found, they added.

The CBI knew about only three such deeds before the raids, the sources said.

Huge disproportionate assets have been unearthed and all this is possibly linked to the land-for-jobs case, they said.

The CBI case alleges that Lalu and his family members received land and properties as bribes for giving out railway jobs.

The raids coincided with the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav government facing a trust vote in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday, which it comfortably won.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here