Exclusive | 'Terror Strike' at Punjab Intel HQ in Mohali: Attackers Likely Used RPG-22, Say Sources

The attackers who tried to blow up the Punjab intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening may have used an RPG-22, as assessed from the ammunition head, top sources told CNN-News18.

Nicknamed ‘Netto’, RPG-22 is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5 mm fin-stabilised projectile that can be prepared to fire in around 10 seconds, and can penetrate 400 mm of armour, 1.2 metres of brick or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

Unidentified persons launched a warhead at the Punjab intelligence headquarters in Mohali around 8pm on Monday. The projectile damaged some windowpanes but did not explode, said officials. The building doesn’t have any CCTV cameras, they added.

“It’s a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," Mohali superintendent of police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media soon after the incident.

The guards at the gate of the building said they heard two noises— one of the firing, and the second of the projectile hitting the structure.

Police questioned people in the vicinity of the building and have assessed that there were probably two attackers who may have come in a Swift car.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned in an effort to identify the perpetrators, sources say.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.