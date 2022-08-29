Exclusive | Trade with Pak Not Possible until It Stops Cross-border Terror: Indian Govt Sources

India is happy that Pakistan is thinking positively about its economy but trade between the two countries is not possible until Islamabad keeps promoting cross-border terrorism, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.

Their response came shortly after Pakistan finance minister Miftah Ismail said that his government could “consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India” to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country.

“We have reports of almost 50 foreign terrorists from Pakistan in India and many are sitting near the border,” the government sources told CNN-News18. “We are open for trade talks but Pakistan needs to act and stop terrorism immediately.”

Pakistan slashed trade relations with India in August 2019 after the Narendra Modi government’s decision to attenuate Article 370 of the Constitution that granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in June spoke in favour of trade and engagement with other countries, especially India.

However, the foreign office later issued a clarification, stating that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy towards India.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here