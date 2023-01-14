Exclusive | Uzbekistan, Gambia Cough Syrup Cases: 'Concerned' Commerce Ministry Advises Thorough Probe

The union ministry of commerce and industry has raised “concerns" over the allegations of deaths of children in Uzbekistan and Gambia caused by syrups manufactured by two Indian pharmaceutical firms.

According to an office memorandum written by the export division of the commerce ministry, and accessed by News18.com, “The commerce secretary in a recent review meeting expressed concern about the impact of these incidents on our pharma exports.”

It added that the commerce secretary has “emphasised” the need for a “thorough investigation” into the matter and “urgent corrective actions” by the concerned agencies.

The memo, dated January 9, has been sent to the secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare and the secretary of the department of pharmaceuticals.

Titled “recent incidents in Gambia and Uzbekistan related to the death of children due to alleged consumption of Indian drugs” the memorandum expresses concern over the potential of damaging India’s reputation in the global pharmaceutical export landscape.

It said that “such incidents have the potential of affecting our pharma exports to these countries as well as denting our image as ‘Pharmacy of the World’ providing quality drugs at an affordable price”.

India has a substantial presence in the pharma markets of both Gambia and Uzbekistan, it says.

‘Seeking update, response awaited’

The letter also points out that the division has been constantly seeking an update on the matter but failed to receive any concrete response.

“Despite our requests to CDSCO and the Department of Health & Family Welfare to provide a status report on the action taken on the matter, the same is awaited,” it says.

CDSCO – Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation – is the apex health regulator of India which holds primary responsibility for the regulation of drug manufacturing and selling in the country.

The commerce ministry has requested for all the updates on both the cases – Gambia and Uzbekistan – including the “findings of investigations and the actions proposed to address the quality and regulatory concerns”.

“This department may also kindly be kept posted on further developments in both cases,” the memo said.

Raid, reproach

Marion Biotech, which is at the centre of a row over the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, was raided by state and central drug controllers on December 27 after Uzbekistan shared the details of the issue with the union health ministry.

On December 30, Pharmexcil— an arm that functions under the ministry of commerce and industry — informed Marion Biotech that these allegations have brought a “bad name” to the entire pharma industry in the global arena and may lead to “trust issues” as well.

Just two months ago, in October, a controversy erupted involving the death of 66 children in the Gambia allegedly after taking cough syrup imported from India.

