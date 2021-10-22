EXCLUSIVE | Video Reveals Pakistan Connection to J&K Terror; JeM Handler Seen Training Kashmiri Militant

A video accessed by CNN-News18 shows undeniable proof of Pakistan involvement in the recent incidents of terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The video is that of a Pakistan handler training a Kashmiri militant.

The video in question was discovered after the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror accused in Kashmir. The video was found in his possession after arrest.

The person in the video was identified as Arif, who is also the person arrested by the police and is seen being trained by the handler on how to load and unload new, sophisticated weapons.

The trainer is allegedly from the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

This comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state between October 23 and 25 amid several incidents of terror in the state.

ALSO READ | J&K: ‘Potential Tragedy’ Averted as Army Defuses IED Fitted in Tree in Poonch District

The Jammu and Kashmir police have also been carrying out massive search operations because of which the Indian Army troops recovered IEDs in the Poonch district.

A defence spokesperson said that an army patrol party on Thursday detected the IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge, after which it was diffused and destroyed.

The search operations entered day 12 on Friday even as nine army personnel were killed in two separate attacks last week. However, officials aware of the development said there was no contact with the terrorists as the joint search parties of the army and special operations group of local police moved cautiously in the dense forests of Mendhar and Surankote in Poonch and Thanamandi in Rajouri, clearing a vast area during the day.

The Central government, meanwhile, has decided to send more forces to Jammu and Kashmir amid targetted killings and encounters between security forces and terrorists. Sources said on Thursday that 25 companies of troops will soon be sent to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.