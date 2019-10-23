Take the pledge to vote

'Exercise Extreme Caution': New Low in India-Turkey Ties as New Delhi Issues Travel Advisory

The move comes in the backdrop of strained ties between the nations after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements in the UN against the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
India has asked its citizens visiting Turkey to “exercise extreme caution” while visiting the Middle East country. The move comes in the backdrop of strained ties between the nations after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements in the UN against the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by New Delhi.

Criticising the comments, New Delhi asked Ankara to get a proper understanding "of the situation on the ground before" commenting on the matter. A proposed two-day trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country was also called off amid tensions.

In its advisory to citizens, the Indian Embassy tweeted: "Government of India has been receiving queries from Indian nationals on travelling to Turkey in view of the situation in the region. Although there have been no reports of untoward incidents in the country so far involving Indian nationals, travellers are requested to exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey.”

India had also raised concerns about the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying Ankara's actions could undermine stability in the region.

Turkey further supported Pakistan during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meet in Paris this month, angering India.

