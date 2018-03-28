GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Exim Bank Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply from April 6

The bank wants to recruit 13 candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer (JMI), Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 28, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Exim Bank Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply from April 6
Screen grab of the official website of the Export-Import Bank of India.
Exim Bank Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 13 candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer (JMI), Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer has been released by Export-Import Bank of India on its official website - eximbankindia.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant posts on the official website from 6th April 2018 to 28th April 2018, 5PM.

Vacancy Details:
Administrative Officer (JM I) - 5
Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract - 4
Legal Officer on contract - 4

Application Fee:
General and OBC Category Candidates - Rs 600
SC/ST/ Category Candidates - Rs 100

Eligibility Criteria:
Administrative Officer (JMI) - The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognized University with minimum of 50% marks.

Candidates applying for the post of AO must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://www.eximbankindia.in/Assets/Dynamic/PDF/Recruitment/2018/Exim%20AO.pdf

Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract: The applicant must possess B.Tech/ M.Tech in Computer Science or Master of Computer Application (MCA) with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University or Institution.

Legal Officer on contract: The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree in Law (Professional) with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University or Institution.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://www.eximbankindia.in/Assets/Dynamic/PDF/Recruitment/2018/Exim%20Bank%20Contract.pdf

Age limit:
The upper age-limit for the post of Administrative Officer (General) is 40 years and for OBC is 43 years.
The upper age-limit for the post of Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract and Legal Officer on contract is 35 years for General, 38 years for OBC and 40 for SC.

Pay Scale:
Administrative Officer- The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs.42,020.
Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer on contract- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a sum of Rs 14,00,000 per annum.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and Personal Interviews.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You