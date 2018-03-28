Exim Bank Recruitment 2018: 13 Posts, Apply from April 6

Exim Bank Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 13 candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer (JMI), Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer has been released by Export-Import Bank of India on its official website - eximbankindia.in.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant posts on the official website from 6th April 2018 to 28th April 2018, 5PM.Administrative Officer (JM I) - 5Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract - 4Legal Officer on contract - 4General and OBC Category Candidates - Rs 600SC/ST/ Category Candidates - Rs 100Administrative Officer (JMI) - The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognized University with minimum of 50% marks.Candidates applying for the post of AO must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:https://www.eximbankindia.in/Assets/Dynamic/PDF/Recruitment/2018/Exim%20AO.pdfInformation Technology (IT) Officer on contract: The applicant must possess B.Tech/ M.Tech in Computer Science or Master of Computer Application (MCA) with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University or Institution.Legal Officer on contract: The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree in Law (Professional) with minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University or Institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:https://www.eximbankindia.in/Assets/Dynamic/PDF/Recruitment/2018/Exim%20Bank%20Contract.pdfThe upper age-limit for the post of Administrative Officer (General) is 40 years and for OBC is 43 years.The upper age-limit for the post of Information Technology (IT) Officer on contract and Legal Officer on contract is 35 years for General, 38 years for OBC and 40 for SC.Administrative Officer- The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 23,700 to Rs.42,020.Information Technology (IT) Officer and Legal Officer on contract- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a sum of Rs 14,00,000 per annum.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test and Personal Interviews.