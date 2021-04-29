Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry Today; Here’s All You Need to Know

Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominate West Bengal or Mamata Banerjee return as the chief minister for the third time? What will happen in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry? The exit polls for the four states and one Union Territory will begin after the voting procedure for the last phase concludes in Bengal today evening. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm.

The Election Commission has prohibited the publishing and broadcasting of exit poll results till 7.30 PM on April 29. “Election Commission has notified the period between 7:00 am on March 27, 2021 and 7.30pm on April 29, 2021 as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry," the poll body had said in an statement.

WEST BENGAL

The eighth and final phase of voting in Bengal is underway today. The Election Commission will conduct the polls on 35 seats across Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata.

The first round of the polling took place on March 27, followed by the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22 and 26 respectively. Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 constituencies, as well as the four other assembly elections, will take place on May 2.

Top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda among others held several rallies and public meetings in different parts of the state.

TAMIL NADU

The single-phase election concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 71.43 percent as per the the EC’s voter turnout app. AIADMK ally BJP, which had not won any seat in the last pols, contested in 20 seats. Another AIADMK ally PMK is contesting from 23 constituencies. The Congress, an ally of the DMK, was in the fray in 25 seats. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’ s Makkal Needhi Maiam is trying its luck in Assembly polls for the first time.

KERALA

Kerala’s also saw single phase polling in 140 seats on April 6 with 73.58 percent of the total 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise. The state is keenly watching a three-way battle between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.

ASSAM

Polling was held in three-phase is Assam on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The BJP is facing the combined challenge of eight parties including the Congress and the AIUDF. The BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL contested 92 seats, 26 seats, and 8 seats respectively while on the other side the Congress claimed 94 seats for itself, AIUDF as allotted 14, Bodoland People’s Front got 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 2 seats.

PUDUCHERRY

In Puducherry too, polling was also held in single phase on April 6 with a turnout of 81.64 percent. The Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance is vying for power with the AINRC-led NDA in the Union Territory which has 30 Assembly seats. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats, while the AIADMK is contesting five seats.

