CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Set to Form Next Govt With 336 Seats, Predicts News18-IPSOS Survey

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, with the NDA forecast to get 336 seats. The BJP alone is predicted to cross the majority mark and win 276, with allies making up the rest 60 seats.

Other exit poll survey like CVoter for Republic and Times Now exit poll have also predicted that NDA will cross the majority mark of 272, with CVoter giving the NDA 287 seats and Times Now forecasting it will bag 306 seats. According to CVoter, the UPA will get 128 seats, while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will get 40 in Uttar Pradesh. The Times Now survey has given 132 seats to the UPA and 104 to regional players.
Read More
May 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi is returning to power with a bang, silencing skeptics and stunning opponents, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to win 336 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to a comprehensive News18-Ipsos exit poll. With this, the BJP will alone crossing the half-way mark, hinting at a new dawn in Indian politics where nationalism trumps caste divide and localised issues. It would also be the first time that a party other than the Congress is being returned to power with a majority of its own.UPA, the principal opposition alliance led by the Congress, will find its ambitions capped at a dismal 82.

May 19, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE | Chandrababu Naidu's Kingmaker Dream May Suffer Jagan Jolt, TDP Predicted to Win 12 Seats

Exit Poll Results Andhra Pradesh LIVE: The News18-IPSOS survey has predicted a big surge in the number of seats won by YSR Congress chief Jagan Mogan Reddy, dealing a blow to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's attempts to be the kingmaker.

May 19, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Party-wise Vote Share | Of the total votes polled in the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, 48.5% electorates voted for the NDA, while 25% votes went to the UPA. 26.5% votes have been polled for other regional parties which include Mamata-led TMC, SP, BSP, TRS, BJD, YSRCP, AAP AND TDP. 

May 19, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

The numbers do not present a good news for the UPA as it may secure 82 seats, with Congress taking away 46 seats. Its allies are expected to secure 36 seats, according to News18’s IPSOS exit poll. 
 

May 19, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 336 seats for the NDA, while the UPA may bag 82 seats.  The NDA had won with similar numbers in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The poll survey suggests that the BJP will win 276 seats, while its allies will take away 60 seats. 

May 19, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

The exit polls so far paint a promising picture for the NDA as it is set to mark sweeping victory in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. ABP Nielsen exit poll says BJP 45 seats away from majority, while non-NDA parties are 30 away from the majority

May 19, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed the exit polls as gossip and said that it was a  'game plan to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs'.

May 19, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

News18's IPSOS exit poll predicts 167-170 seats for the BJP and 26 to 29 seats for the Congress. The exit poll is for the 373 seats which went to polls in first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

May 19, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

According to News18’s IPSOS exit poll for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, the NDA is likely to bag 53 to 57 seats in its kitty. 72 Lok Sabha seats had gone to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. For the UPA, the numbers stand between 2-4, while others have managed to win 13-15 seats, according to the survey. 

May 19, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

The Republic- C Voter exit polls has predicted 24 seats for the NDA in Madhya Pradesh and 5 for the UPA.

May 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

"Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has tweeted. 

 
May 19, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

BJP Leads in Uttar Pradesh | The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls has predicted that the BJP will win 14-16 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The survey also predicts that the SP-BSP alliance will win 10-12 seats. Individually, both the SP and the BSP are predicted to win 4-5 seats each.

May 19, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Battleground Kerala | Meanwhile, India Today exit poll for Kerala predicts that the Cong-led UDF will win 15-16 seats, the BJP+ will potentially win one seat and others will take away 3-5 seats.

May 19, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

Has BJP Made its Mark in Karnataka? | The Chanakya News24 survey predicts that BJP is set to win 23 of the Karnataka's 28 seats and the Congress will win 5 seats. 

May 19, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE | Modi Magic in UP Again? Pollsters Remain Divided, SP-BSP May Get Majority

As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to trickle in, the Bharatiya Janata Party along with its National Democratic (NDA) allies seem to have an upper hand yet again.

May 19, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

NDA Leads in Third Phase | In the third phase of Lok Sabha polling in which 116 seats went to polls, the NDA is likely to win 71 to 75 seats, while the UPA may bag 14 to 18 seats in its kitty, according to News18’s IPSOS exit poll.  

May 19, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

NDA Leads in Second Phase | In the second phase of Lok Sabha polling, in which 95 seats went to polls, the NDA has got 50 to 54 seats in its kitty, according to News18’s IPSOS exit poll. The UPA lags behind with 31 to 35 seats in the second phase. 

May 19, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

According to News18's IPSOS exit poll, NDA leads the numbers in the first phase. 

May 19, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polling, in which 95 seats went to polls, the NDA has bagged 50 to 54 seats in its kitty, according to News18’s IPSOS exit poll. The UPA lags behind with 31 to 35 seats. 

May 19, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

According to News18 IPSOS exit poll, in the first phase of polling  in which total 91 Lok sabha seats went to voting, the NDA has managed to bag 38 to 42 seats, with the BJP bagging 33 to 35 seats. The UPA had managed to bag 4 to 7 seats only.

May 19, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

All the numbers shown till now are only based on the exit polls conducted for the first six phases of polling. The final numbers are still being tabulated and will be published soon. 

May 19, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

The Times Now exit poll predicts 28 seats for the TMC in West Bengal, 11 for the NDA. 

May 19, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the NDA may have 305 seats in its kitty, while the UPA will have 124. The SP-BSP combine is set to mark victory on 26 seats only. The Times Now exit poll predicts 306 seats for the, 132 for UPA, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties. The Republic CVoter has precited 287 seats for the NDA, 128 for the UPA, while 40 seats have been predicted for the SP-BSP combine.  The News Nation exit poll predicts  282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties. 

May 19, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results UP, Bihar LIVE: Modi Magic in UP Again? Pollsters Predict BJP Win, Trumping SP-BSP Amity

As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to trickle in, the Bharatiya Janata Party along with its National Democratic (NDA) allies seem to have an upper hand yet again.

May 19, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Gathbandhan Fails to Make Mark | The survey predicts that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will fail to make a mark in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh despite the arithmetic being in its favour, with both mandal parties getting five-eight seats each. The BJP is expected to win 50-54 seats in the first six phases in the state. Other regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik are expected to do well in West Bengal and Odisha respectively, while Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRCP are expected to share the honours in Andhra Pradesh.

May 19, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

News18.com will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll results — a deep dive into the elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise. The numbers and figures will only be discussed after voting concludes for the last phase in the evening when the Election Commission gives the go ahead for airing the exit poll.

May 19, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rahul, Sonia, Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh, Kejriwal: 48 Hrs in Chandrababu Naidu's Appointment Book

With other leaders, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar too trying to assume the role of convener, Naidu lost no time after elections in Andhra Pradesh and rushed to Delhi on May 16.

May 19, 2019 6:12 pm (IST)

Do-or-die for Chandrababu in Andhra Pradesh |  25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One of the four states where simuktaneous elections took place, the state registered a turnout of 79.64% of the 3.69 crore voters. The main opponents this year are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu clinched victory with 15 seats while YSRCP came in second with eight seats. BJP had only managed to get two seats and Congress drew a nil. The difference this election, was the fallout between the BJP and the TDP . This coupled with anti-incumbency is likely to dent TDP's chances in the state. 

May 19, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he went to holy cave at Kedarnath for meditation. 

May 19, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala Exit Poll Results LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Marriage on the Line

Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala Exit Poll Results LIVE: With 65 Lok Sabha seats between them, the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala will play a huge role in government formation at the Centre.

Load More
Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Set to Form Next Govt With 336 Seats, Predicts News18-IPSOS Survey
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The News18-IPSOS survey predicts that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will fail to make a mark in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh despite the arithmetic being in its favour. Other regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik are expected to do well in West Bengal and Odisha respectively, while Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRCP are expected to share the honours in Andhra Pradesh.

The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise came to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.

The News18 Lok Sabha exit poll survey has been conducted by IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties or alliances contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states of India. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituency.

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.

Apart from giving an insight into what the nation may see on May 23, counting day, exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, analysts added. Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.
  • 17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    340/7
    50.0 overs
    		 341/7
    49.3 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    152/1
    24.0 overs
    		 213/5
    22.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    292/8
    50.0 overs
    		 294/4
    43.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England
    PAK vs ENG
    358/9
    50.0 overs
    		 359/4
    44.5 overs
    England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    WI vs BAN
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 248/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram