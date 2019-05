Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Set to Form Next Govt With 336 Seats, Predicts News18-IPSOS Survey

Do-or-die for Chandrababu in Andhra Pradesh | 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One of the four states where simuktaneous elections took place, the state registered a turnout of 79.64% of the 3.69 crore voters. The main opponents this year are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu clinched victory with 15 seats while YSRCP came in second with eight seats. BJP had only managed to get two seats and Congress drew a nil. The difference this election, was the fallout between the BJP and the TDP . This coupled with anti-incumbency is likely to dent TDP's chances in the state.

According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the NDA may have 305 seats in its kitty, while the UPA will have 124. The SP-BSP combine is set to mark victory on 26 seats only. The Times Now exit poll predicts 306 seats for the, 132 for UPA, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties. The Republic CVoter has precited 287 seats for the NDA, 128 for the UPA, while 40 seats have been predicted for the SP-BSP combine. The News Nation exit poll predicts 282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties.

Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, with the NDA forecast to get 336 seats. The BJP alone is predicted to cross the majority mark and win 276, with allies making up the rest 60 seats.Other exit poll survey like CVoter for Republic and Times Now exit poll have also predicted that NDA will cross the majority mark of 272, with CVoter giving the NDA 287 seats and Times Now forecasting it will bag 306 seats. According to CVoter, the UPA will get 128 seats, while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will get 40 in Uttar Pradesh. The Times Now survey has given 132 seats to the UPA and 104 to regional players.

The News18-IPSOS survey predicts that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will fail to make a mark in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh despite the arithmetic being in its favour. Other regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik are expected to do well in West Bengal and Odisha respectively, while Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRCP are expected to share the honours in Andhra Pradesh.The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise came to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise.The News18 Lok Sabha exit poll survey has been conducted by IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties or alliances contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states of India. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituency.Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka Apart from giving an insight into what the nation may see on May 23, counting day, exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, analysts added. Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.