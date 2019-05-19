Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Set to Form Next Govt With 336 Seats, Predicts News18-IPSOS Survey

Read More

Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, with the NDA forecast to get 336 seats. The BJP alone is predicted to cross the majority mark and win 276, with allies making up the rest 60 seats.Other exit poll survey like CVoter for Republic and Times Now exit poll have also predicted that NDA will cross the majority mark of 272, with CVoter giving the NDA 287 seats and Times Now forecasting it will bag 306 seats. According to CVoter, the UPA will get 128 seats, while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will get 40 in Uttar Pradesh. The Times Now survey has given 132 seats to the UPA and 104 to regional players.