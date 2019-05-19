Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS Survey Predicts Modi’s Return With 300 Plus Seats For NDA

The survey predicts that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will fail to make a mark in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh despite the arithmetic being in its favour, with both mandal parties getting five-eight seats each. The BJP is expected to win 50-54 seats in the first six phases in the state. Other regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik are expected to do well in West Bengal and Odisha respectively, while Chandrababu Naidu of TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy of YSRCP are expected to share the honours in Andhra Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
91/542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 38-42 4-7 44-46
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH -- -- --
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH -- -- --
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH -- -- -- --
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
80Seats
BJP SP+BSP INC+ OTH -- -- -- --
-
48Seats
NDA UPA VBA OTH -- -- -- --
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH -- -- --
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT -- -- -- --
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
The News18 Lok Sabha exit poll survey has been conducted by IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties or alliances contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states of India. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituency.
Dismal Picture for UPA | The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll does not present a good picture for the Congress and its allies, with the grand old party predicted to be reduced to a tally of 32-37 seats in the first six phases. Its allies are predicted to get another 30-35 seats, for the total UPA tally to be around 62-72 seats, based on the surveys.
The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, with the NDA forecast to get between 292 and 312 seats out of the 483 up for grabs in the first six phases of polling alone. The BJP is expected to bag 242-252 seats, with allies making up the other 50-60 seats.
Will NDA Repeat 2014? | The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 292 to 312 seats out of the 483 seats that went to polls in the first six phases. The numbers come comes close to NDA’s tally of 2014 when it had made made a sweeping victory with 336 seats. The BJP is expected to bag seats between 242 and 252, while the allies may secure 50 to 60 seats.
News18.com will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll results — a deep dive into the elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise. The numbers and figures will only be discussed after voting concludes for the last phase in the evening when the Election Commission gives the go ahead for airing the exit poll.
Rahul, Sonia, Pawar, Mayawati, Akhilesh, Kejriwal: 48 Hrs in Chandrababu Naidu's Appointment Book
With other leaders, including NCP leader Sharad Pawar too trying to assume the role of convener, Naidu lost no time after elections in Andhra Pradesh and rushed to Delhi on May 16.
Do-or-die for Chandrababu in Andhra Pradesh | 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats went to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One of the four states where simuktaneous elections took place, the state registered a turnout of 79.64% of the 3.69 crore voters. The main opponents this year are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party. In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu clinched victory with 15 seats while YSRCP came in second with eight seats. BJP had only managed to get two seats and Congress drew a nil. The difference this election, was the fallout between the BJP and the TDP . This coupled with anti-incumbency is likely to dent TDP's chances in the state.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he went to holy cave at Kedarnath for meditation.
From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, “Modi’s Army” & now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission’s capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2019
The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore.
Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala Exit Poll Results LIVE: Congress-JD(S) Marriage on the Line
Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala Exit Poll Results LIVE: With 65 Lok Sabha seats between them, the southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala will play a huge role in government formation at the Centre.
Modi-factor in Gujarat | In the 2014 elections which propelled Narendra Modi to power at the Centre, the BJP made a clean sweep of all 26 Lok Sabha seats. This time, however, anti-incumbency in Gujarat has been raising its ugly head in the form of the Patidar reservation issue, demonetisation, hasty implementation of GST, land acquisition woes and the sliding industrial productivity, all of which was feared to affect the BJP vote share this election.
Will Anti-incumbency Dampen Patnaik's Chances in Odisha | Ever since the four-phase polls for Odisha's 147-member Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats came to a nail-biting end on April 29, the most-asked question was whether the outcome of these polls would make Odisha’s longest serving CM Naveen Patnaik happy. For 72-year-old Patnaik, who has served as CM for four successive terms, these polls have been the toughest.
Rajasthan voted in two phases, in phase four on April 29 and in phase five on May 6. Overall the state registered over 66 per cent polling over its total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. In 2014 elections, the BJP had swept Rajasthan and won all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats on offer. However, the Congress recovered some ground in the western state by winning the State Legislative Assembly Elections in December 2018. Now, all eyes will be here, especially on whether Congress continues its winning streak or the BJP manages to retain all or most seats in the state in the general elections.
As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to come in, the battle between the regional giants and national parties get intense. While all eyes are set on the triangular fight between the SP-BSP alliance, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in UP, the contest between united Opposition (with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) and BJP-JD(U) in Bihar will be keenly watched.
UP, Bihar Exit Poll Results LIVE NOW | Battle Gets Intense as SP-BSP Test 'Amity' for 1st Time Against BJP, Cong
UP, Bihar Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: As the exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire northern region begin to come in, the battle between the regional giants and national parties get intense.
Battleground Madhya Pradesh | While Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for long, the Congress is bolstered by the victory in Assembly polls in December last year. Though the Modi wave is detectable, the Congress has also been buoyed by the assembly election results in which it wrested power from the BJP. The Congress has also been emboldened by the fact that the Kamal Nath government was sworn-in just a little over 100 days before the four-phase voting that began on April 29, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency. The BJP maintained all along that the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the Lok Sabha polls.
Tamil Nadu Clash | Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to polls this time bereft of its two tallest leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The results on May 23 would be a reflection on who the electorate views as a viable alternative. The events of the last two years -- the split within the AIADMK, the tumultuous revamp of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP – have led to quite a bit of negative sentiment towards the ruling party. The AIADMK was looking to tame this wave of anti-incumbency with its rainbow alliance of seven parties. It has tried to consolidate its caste base in every district by tying up with parties such as the Vaniyar community-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Game of Thrones in Bihar | Bihar is another important state for the Lok Sabha polls as it comprises 40 Lok Sabha seats. Bihar results hinge on two prominent factors: the acid test of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s image after joining hands with the BJP as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the extent to which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav was able to mobilise the caste-matrix in the absence of his father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad.
Battle for Bengal | West Bengal has been the real battleground this election season. Poll day violence, clashes at Amit Shah’s roadshow and war of words between PM Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee have kept the poll tempers high here. The state sends 42 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. In 2014, in spite of the Modi wave, the TMC had a landslide win and improved its tally to 34 seats while the BJP was restricted to just two seats. The CPI(M), which had ruled for 34-years in the state, was decimated and left clinging to just 2 seats, while the Congress held on to four seats in its traditional bastions.
Battleground Maharashtra | Maharashtra sends second most number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha at 48. The BJP, in allaince with the Shiv Sena, is piited against the Congress-NCP combine. In 2014, the alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena had swept the polls by winning 42 seats, propelling the NDA to get an absolute majority at the Centre. The Congress had won just two seats and the decimation was such that it lost even Nandurbar in the north and Sangli in the west, seats it had never lost since 1962. Alliance partner NCP had won four seats.
Prestige Battle in Uttar Pradesh | All eyes are set on the state of Uttar Pradesh which comprises 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP in 2014 Lok sabh polls had made a sweeping victory here. The state holds Congress bastion Amethi and Rae Bareli along with PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The poll mood in UP was all charged up after the SP and the BSP, putting aise differences, formed an alliance in Jnuary 2019.
The mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will draw to a close shortly with the remaining 59 constituencies going to polls across seven states and one union territory. As the fate of the candidates and political parties gets sealed, India will gear up for the verdict in four days. However, before the final outcome, the exit polls on Sunday will give an early indication of the results.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE | Bombs Hurled, Vehicles Attacked as BJP-TMC Workers Clash in Last Leg of Polls
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: It's Battleground Bengal once again as bombs were hurled, vehicles attacked and TMC and BJP workers clashed in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Exit Polls for 2004 Lok Sabha Polls | Back in 2004, the exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections suggested a second-term for the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that the BJP’s ‘India Shining’ had delivered. The poll survey predicted between 230 and 275 for the BJP-led NDA out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In the final results, however, the NDA bagged just 185 seats.
Bihar Exit Poll 2015 | The exit polls for the 2015 Bihar Assembly had predicted a three digit tally for the NDA with numbers between 100 and 127 for the NDA. However, the actual numbers stood at 58. The grand alliance, between the JD(U) and the RJD, on the other side bagged178 seats. Two exit polls did get the numbers right, while four missed it out.
In the exit polls, done by professional agencies contracted by media organisations, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers predicted turned out to be way off the mark. The 2014 elections brought Narendra Modi to power with a thunderous majority of 336 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP swept 282 of these 336 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which made way for the NDA, was left adrift with a meagre 60 seats.
Accuracy of Exit Polls | Exit poll results are most eagerly awaited in the run-up to counting day on May 23. But the track record of these pollsters shows several hits and misses. More often than not, the predictions of even the most meticulous of pollsters wobble when confronted with the actual choice made by the ever-unpredictable voter.
Why The Embargo on Exit Polls? | Prediction of results of elections in any form during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of the Representation of Peoples Act's Section 126A, which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties. "All the media (electronic and print) are advised not to publish/publicise any such article/programme related to the dissemination of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7 am on April 11 (Thursday) and upto 6.30 pm on May 19 (Sunday) in the current General Elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim and the assembly bye-elections being held in several states," the Election Commission had said while announcing the schedule in March.
Exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week, while the final outcome of the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 would build the road ahead for stocks, analysts said. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, they added. Exit poll trends would start coming in today after the close of voting.
Exit Poll Results 2019: Methodology of News18-IPSOS Survey For Lok Sabha Election Predictions
The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS, world's top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral results of several elections around the world with accuracy.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
Apart from giving an insight into what the nation may see on May 23, counting day, exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, analysts added. Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.
-
