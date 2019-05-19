Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Who'll be Crowned on May 23? Countdown Begins

Read More

Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exerciseThe News18 Lok Sabha exit poll survey has been conducted by IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties or alliances contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states of India. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituency.