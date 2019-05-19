Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Who'll be Crowned on May 23? Countdown Begins

The mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will draw to a close shortly with the remaining 59 constituencies going to polls across seven states and one union territory. As the fate of the candidates and political parties gets sealed, India will gear up for the verdict in four days. However, before the final outcome, the exit polls on Sunday will give an early indication of the results.
Event Highlights
The News18 Lok Sabha exit poll survey has been conducted by IPSOS, the world’s top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral outcomes of several elections around the world with accuracy. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties or alliances contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states of India. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituency.
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE | Bombs Hurled, Vehicles Attacked as BJP-TMC Workers Clash in Last Leg of Polls
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: It's Battleground Bengal once again as bombs were hurled, vehicles attacked and TMC and BJP workers clashed in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Exit Polls for 2004 Lok Sabha Polls | Back in 2004, the exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections suggested a second-term for the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that the BJP’s ‘India Shining’ had delivered. The poll survey predicted between 230 and 275 for the BJP-led NDA out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In the final results, however, the NDA bagged just 185 seats.
Bihar Exit Poll 2015 | The exit polls for the 2015 Bihar Assembly had predicted a three digit tally for the NDA with numbers between 100 and 127 for the NDA. However, the actual numbers stood at 58. The grand alliance, between the JD(U) and the RJD, on the other side bagged178 seats. Two exit polls did get the numbers right, while four missed it out.
In the exit polls, done by professional agencies contracted by media organisations, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers predicted turned out to be way off the mark. The 2014 elections brought Narendra Modi to power with a thunderous majority of 336 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP swept 282 of these 336 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which made way for the NDA, was left adrift with a meagre 60 seats.
Accuracy of Exit Polls | Exit poll results are most eagerly awaited in the run-up to counting day on May 23. But the track record of these pollsters shows several hits and misses. More often than not, the predictions of even the most meticulous of pollsters wobble when confronted with the actual choice made by the ever-unpredictable voter.
Why The Embargo on Exit Polls? | Prediction of results of elections in any form during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of the Representation of Peoples Act's Section 126A, which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties. "All the media (electronic and print) are advised not to publish/publicise any such article/programme related to the dissemination of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7 am on April 11 (Thursday) and upto 6.30 pm on May 19 (Sunday) in the current General Elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim and the assembly bye-elections being held in several states," the Election Commission had said while announcing the schedule in March.
Exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week, while the final outcome of the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 would build the road ahead for stocks, analysts said. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, they added. Exit poll trends would start coming in today after the close of voting.
CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019: Methodology of News18-IPSOS Survey For Lok Sabha Election Predictions
The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS, world's top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral results of several elections around the world with accuracy.
How the Exit Poll Was Conducted | To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties (or alliances) contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies.
The month-and-a-half long Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves. This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Apart from giving an insight into what the nation may see on May 23, counting day, exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week. Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, analysts added. Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
-
14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 358/950.0 overs 359/444.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
-
13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 247/950.0 overs 248/547.2 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets