Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: After Recent State Debacle, BJP Fights Fierce Battle With Congress

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM -- -- -- --
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH -- -- --
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH -- -- --
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH -- -- -- --
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
80Seats
BJP SP+BSP INC+ OTH -- -- -- --
-
48Seats
NDA UPA VBA OTH -- -- -- --
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH -- -- -- --
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH -- -- --
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT -- -- -- --
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH -- -- --
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH -- -- -- --
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH -- -- --
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Event Highlights
While Chhattisgarh polling was marred by Naxal attack, in which 40 people were killed including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, Madhya Pradesh saw several I-T raids at properties of Congress leaders' aides, among them was Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel. Polling for eight seats in MP ended on May 19. The battle between Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Thakur will be the most watched ones as several voices have been raised against Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.
In MP's Mandsaur, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan is facing Sudhir Gupta of the BJP. In Devas, Prahalad Tipania (Congress) and Mahendra Solanki (BJP) are locked in a close contest. In Dhar, the BJP has fielded Chhattar Singh Darbar against Congress's Girwal Dinesh. BJP's Gajendra Patel and Congress Govind Mujalad are facing each other in Khargone.
Madhya Pradesh poses a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it lost power in the state after over a decade in the 2018 that paved the way for Congress leader Kamal Nath to become Chief Minister. In Indore, the BJP's Shankar Lalwani is pitted against Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress, while in Khandwa the battle is between the BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Arun Yadav of the Congress. In Jhabua, Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress is taking on G.S. Damore of the BJP. Babu Lal Malviya of the Congress is pitted against BJP's Anil Firozia in Ujjain.
CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, Chanakya, India Today-Axis, CVoter Lok Sabha Election Predictions Shortly
Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.
Battleground Madhya Pradesh | While Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for long, the Congress is bolstered by the victory in Assembly polls in December last year. Though the Modi wave is detectable, the Congress has also been buoyed by the assembly election results in which it wrested power from the BJP. The Congress has also been emboldened by the fact that the Kamal Nath government was sworn-in just a little over 100 days before the four-phase voting that began on April 29, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency. The BJP maintained all along that the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the Lok Sabha polls.
Altogether 82 candidates, including former Union Ministers of the Congress Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav, are in the fray in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who represented the Indore Lok Sabha constituency for eight consecutive times since 1989, Sunday said the Narendra Modi government would return to power with absolute majority for the second time. Mahajan was talking to reporters after casting her vote at a polling booth in Old Palasia, Indore.
In Madhya Pradesh, 62.48 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in eight Lok Sabha seats on May 19. However, voters listed at a booth in Agar Malwa district falling under the Dewas seat and five booths in Mandsaur seat boycotted the polling over their demands. Efforts were on to persuade voters to exercise their democratic right, an official told PTI.
The BJP was reduced to only 18 seats while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCCJ-BSP) combine won seven, including that of former chief minister Ajit Jogi. The Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s youngest states, when the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000 till 2003. Its comeback also signals the end of the era of Raman Singh, the longest-serving BJP chief minister of any state, whose personal image and popularity could not offset the wave of anti-incumbency.
Battleground Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, has a total of 11 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000, the BJP won 10 of the 11 seats every time. This time, the Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections last year, is hoping to improve its tally in the state.
Voter Turnout in Rajasthan's 25 LS Seats | Rajasthan, which went to polls in two phases recorded a voter turnout of 66.07 per cent, nearly 3 percentage point more than the 2014 Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission website. Rajasthan had the first phase of polling on April 29, in which 63.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining 12 seats went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 and the voter turnout was 68.17 per cent. The overall turnout was 66.07 per cent of the total 4,88,19,222 voters registered in the state. In 2014, the turnout was 63.11 per cent, the EC website said.
Battleground Rajasthan | Rajasthan voted in two phases, in phase 4 on April 29 and in phase 5 on May 6. Overall the state registered over 66 per cent polling over its total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. In 2014 elections, BJP had swept Rajasthan and won all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats on offer. However, Congress recovered some ground in the western state by winning the State Legislative Assembly Elections in December 2018. Now, all eyes will be here, especially on whether Congress continues its winning streak or the BJP manages to retain all or most seats in the state in the general elections.
CLICK TO READ | Focused on Sadhvi Pragya and Digvijaya, MP is a Prestige Battle BJP, Cong Want to Win At All Costs
While Digvijaya Singh is pitted against strong saffron sentiments in Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is trying to cash in on the sympathy over her custodial torture.
Prestige Battle in MP | The most watched constituency in the state this time was Bhopal, where the BJP controversially fielded Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against Congress veteran and former CM Digvijaya Singh. Many raised questions over her candidature, wondering if someone who's out on bail in a terror case should have been allowed to contest general elections.
Voter Turnout in MP's 21 LS Seats | An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.
CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019: Methodology of News18-IPSOS Survey For Lok Sabha Election Predictions
The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS, world's top international pollster that boasts a solid track record of predicting the electoral results of several elections around the world with accuracy.
Polling for eight seats in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Sunday. Prominent candidates in the fray are former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who is contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively. Polling is currently underway in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.
How the Exit Poll Was Conducted | This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties (or alliances) contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies.
The results of the elections, which spanned more than a month, will be declared on May 23. However, the exit poll results will be announced any time now. As per Election Commission rules, exit polls can’t be conducted or published from the period between the commencements of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the poll in all the states and the union territories. Stay tuned for LIVE updates of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha exit polls 2019.
Congress state president Kamal Nath (left) with MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase were former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively.
Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. "So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said.
Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the Indore constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes.
Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.
An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.
-
17 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 340/750.0 overs 341/749.3 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
17 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 152/124.0 overs 213/522.5 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
-
15 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series IRE vs BAN 292/850.0 overs 294/443.0 oversBangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
-
14 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 358/950.0 overs 359/444.5 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
-
13 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 247/950.0 overs 248/547.2 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets