Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: After Recent State Debacle, BJP Fights Fierce Battle With Congress

How the Exit Poll Was Conducted | This time, News18.com and CNN-News18 will bring to you the much awaited News18-IPSOS exit poll survey — a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world’s largest democratic exercise. To envisage the number of seats likely to be won by each of the political parties (or alliances) contesting the general election, total 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543 constituencies across 28 states. Within the parliamentary constituencies, 796 assembly constituencies were selected, and then 4776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews. In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. Total 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies.

Battleground Rajasthan | Rajasthan voted in two phases, in phase 4 on April 29 and in phase 5 on May 6. Overall the state registered over 66 per cent polling over its total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. In 2014 elections, BJP had swept Rajasthan and won all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats on offer. However, Congress recovered some ground in the western state by winning the State Legislative Assembly Elections in December 2018. Now, all eyes will be here, especially on whether Congress continues its winning streak or the BJP manages to retain all or most seats in the state in the general elections.

Voter Turnout in Rajasthan's 25 LS Seats | Rajasthan, which went to polls in two phases recorded a voter turnout of 66.07 per cent, nearly 3 percentage point more than the 2014 Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission website. Rajasthan had the first phase of polling on April 29, in which 63.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining 12 seats went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 and the voter turnout was 68.17 per cent. The overall turnout was 66.07 per cent of the total 4,88,19,222 voters registered in the state. In 2014, the turnout was 63.11 per cent, the EC website said.

The BJP was reduced to only 18 seats while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCCJ-BSP) combine won seven, including that of former chief minister Ajit Jogi. The Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s youngest states, when the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000 till 2003. Its comeback also signals the end of the era of Raman Singh, the longest-serving BJP chief minister of any state, whose personal image and popularity could not offset the wave of anti-incumbency.

Battleground Madhya Pradesh | While Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for long, the Congress is bolstered by the victory in Assembly polls in December last year. Though the Modi wave is detectable, the Congress has also been buoyed by the assembly election results in which it wrested power from the BJP. The Congress has also been emboldened by the fact that the Kamal Nath government was sworn-in just a little over 100 days before the four-phase voting that began on April 29, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency. The BJP maintained all along that the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the Lok Sabha polls.

Madhya Pradesh poses a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it lost power in the state after over a decade in the 2018 that paved the way for Congress leader Kamal Nath to become Chief Minister. In Indore, the BJP's Shankar Lalwani is pitted against Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress, while in Khandwa the battle is between the BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Arun Yadav of the Congress. In Jhabua, Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress is taking on G.S. Damore of the BJP. Babu Lal Malviya of the Congress is pitted against BJP's Anil Firozia in Ujjain.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress had won the contest, dethroning years of BJP rule in these states. While Chhattisgarh polling was marred by Naxal attack, in which 40 people were killed including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, Madhya Pradesh saw several I-T raids at properties of Congress leaders' aides, among them was Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel. Polling for eight seats in MP ended on May 19. The battle between Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Thakur will be the most watched ones as several voices have been raised against Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Prominent candidates in the fourth phase were former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively. Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. "So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said. Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the Indore constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes. Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said. An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.