Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: Assembly Debacle a Passe, Modi Magic Sweeps States

News18.com | May 19, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: The exit poll results for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is one of the keenly watched ones as the two national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — fight a bitter battle. In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress had won the contest, dethroning years of BJP rule in these states. However, the saffron party is set to regain its lost glory in MP this Lok Sabha polls, predicts Chanakya and other major pollsters.

While Chhattisgarh polling was marred by Naxal attack, in which 40 people were killed including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, Madhya Pradesh saw several I-T raids at properties of Congress leaders' aides, among them was Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel. Polling for eight seats in MP ended on May 19. The battle between Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Thakur will be the most watched ones as several voices have been raised against Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.
May 19, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Focused on Sadhvi Pragya and Digvijaya, MP is a Prestige Battle BJP, Cong Want to Win At All Costs

While Digvijaya Singh is pitted against strong saffron sentiments in Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is trying to cash in on the sympathy over her custodial torture.

May 19, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

News18-IPSOS Exit Poll Overall Results | The News18 IPSOS exit polls has predicted 336 seats for the NDA, while the UPA may bag 82 seats. The NDA had won with similar numbers in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The poll survey suggests that the BJP will win 276 seats, while its allies will take away 60 seats.

May 19, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Clean Sweep for BJP in MP | A poll of several exit polls published by NDTV shows BJP getting 25 seats and Congress 4 in Madhya Pradesh. If true, this would be a repeat performance by BJP which bagged all but two seats – Guna and Chhindwara– in the 2014 general polls.

May 19, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

While both CVoter and Jan Ki Baat projected clear majority for the NDA, they also said that the Congress unlikely to cross the 100 mark. According to CVoter, the United Progressive Alliance is likely to win 128 seats while Jan Ki Baat projected 124 seats for the Congress-led grouping. The Grand Alliance (Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal) will get 40 seats, as per CVoter while Jan Ki Baat said they will win 26 seats. Both have given 87 seats to others. 

May 19, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, nearly 61 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote on Sunday in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha election held in 59 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. The turnout figure is tentative and the final figure is expected later, the Election Commission said.

May 19, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

The BJP seems to have held its ground in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with the CVOTER-IANS exit poll showing an NDA victory in 22 out of the 25 seats in the state. The remaining three are seen going to the UPA or the Congress, as per the poll tracker. In the 2014 general election, the BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state. Both the BJP and the Congress contested all 25 seats.

May 19, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Data from the Republic TV-CVoter suggests that it will be a victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 seats in MP, exit poll data suggests BJP is likely to win 24 seats, while Congress making up for the other 5 seats.

May 19, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

Poll agencies have predicted a landslide win for BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Aaj Tak Axis poll showed BJP sweeping Madhya Pradesh getting anywhere from 26-28, and Congress is predicted to get between 1-3 seats. Chanakya News24 has predicted BJP getting 27 seats and Congress getting just 2.

May 19, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Set to Form Next Govt, Cross Majority Mark Comfortably, Say Surveys

The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise came to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.

May 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted a smooth sail for the NDA to the parliament in Rajasthan, with the party forecast to get between 23 and 25 seats in the state. News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has also predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the desert state by giving 22-23 seats for the saffron party.

May 19, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set to form the government again, according to the exit polls conducted by Republic TV. The Republic double exit poll said that the National Democratic Alliance is likely to form the government as CVoter exit poll projected that the BJP-led grouping will win 287 seats, while the Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave it 305 seats. While both CVoter and Jan Ki Baat projected clear majority for the NDA, they also said that the Congress unlikely to cross the 100 mark.

May 19, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

However, the BJP is set to regain its lost glory in MP this Lok Sabha polls, predicts Chanakya and other major pollsters. News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has predicted 18-20 seats for the BJP and 2-4 seats for the Congress in the first six phases.

May 19, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

ABP-NEILSEN Exit Poll predicts close contest between Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh. The elections could be headed for a photo finish between Congress and the BJP, with ABP-NEILSEN poll predicting 6 seats for the BJP and 5 for the Congress.

May 19, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll suggest that NDA will just about make it to power in Chhattisgarh as it is likely to win 7-8 seats in the state, while the Congress making up 3-4 seats. In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000, the BJP won 10 of the 11 seats every time.

May 19, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll suggests that BJP will win 23 to 25 seats in Rajasthan. It's surprising because Congress recovered some ground in the western state by winning the State Legislative Assembly Elections in December 2018.

May 19, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

Other exit poll survey like CVoter for Republic and Times Now exit poll have also predicted that NDA will cross the majority mark of 272, with CVoter giving the NDA 287 seats and Times Now forecasting it will bag 306 seats.

May 19, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

The News24-Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted a clear victory for the BJP in MP, with the saffron party forecast to get 27 seats in the state, while the Congress making up the other 2 seats.

May 19, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

In the final phase of Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 69.38%. The state had recorded 74.9%, 69.14 percent and 65.24 percent turnout in the last three phases of Lok Sabha polls.

May 19, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, CVoter, Times Now Surveys Predict NDA Majority

The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise came to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.

May 19, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the NDA may have 305 seats in its kitty, while the UPA will have 124. The SP-BSP combine is set to mark victory on 26 seats only. The Times Now exit poll predicts 306 seats for the, 132 for UPA, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties. The Republic CVoter has precited 287 seats for the NDA, 128 for the UPA, while 40 seats have been predicted for the SP-BSP combine.  The News Nation exit poll predicts  282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties.

May 19, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

The News 24-Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Chhattisgarh, with the saffron party forecast to get 9 seats in the state, while the Congress making up the other 2 seats. In the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls held after the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000, the BJP won 10 of the 11 seats every time.

May 19, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results | The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll does not present a good picture for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, too, as the BJP forecast to get between 7 and 9 seats out of 11 seats in the state.

May 19, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll, with the NDA forecast to get between 292 and 312 seats out of the 483 up for grabs in the first six phases of polling alone. The BJP is expected to bag 242-252 seats, with allies making up the other 50-60 seats.

May 19, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results | News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has given 22-23 seats for the BJP and 2-3 seats for the Congress, indicating a massive win for the saffron party.

May 19, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

MP Exit Poll Results | As the polling for phase 7, comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543, concluded, the exit poll results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections have begun rolling in. News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has predicted 18-20 seats for the BJP and 2-4 seats for the Congress in the first six phases.

May 19, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

In MP's Mandsaur, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan is facing Sudhir Gupta of the BJP. In Devas, Prahalad Tipania (Congress) and Mahendra Solanki (BJP) are locked in a close contest. In Dhar, the BJP has fielded Chhattar Singh Darbar against Congress's Girwal Dinesh. BJP's Gajendra Patel and Congress Govind Mujalad are facing each other in Khargone.

May 19, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh poses a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it lost power in the state after over a decade in the 2018 that paved the way for Congress leader Kamal Nath to become Chief Minister. In Indore, the BJP's Shankar Lalwani is pitted against Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress, while in Khandwa the battle is between the BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Arun Yadav of the Congress. In Jhabua, Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress is taking on G.S. Damore of the BJP. Babu Lal Malviya of the Congress is pitted against BJP's Anil Firozia in Ujjain.

May 19, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: News18-IPSOS, Chanakya, India Today-Axis, CVoter Lok Sabha Election Predictions Shortly

Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The mammoth Lok Sabha 2019 election exercise will come to an end today evening, paving the way for the findings of various exit poll surveys to start hitting the airwaves.

May 19, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)

Battleground Madhya Pradesh | While Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for long, the Congress is bolstered by the victory in Assembly polls in December last year. Though the Modi wave is detectable, the Congress has also been buoyed by the assembly election results in which it wrested power from the BJP.  The Congress has also been emboldened by the fact that the Kamal Nath government was sworn-in just a little over 100 days before the four-phase voting that began on April 29, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency. The BJP maintained all along that the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the Lok Sabha polls.

May 19, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

Altogether 82 candidates, including former Union Ministers of the Congress Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav, are in the fray in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: Assembly Debacle a Passe, Modi Magic Sweeps States
PM Narendra Modi with ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the rally in Khargone on Friday.

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP, exit poll 2019 Odisha, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka.

Prominent candidates in the fourth phase were former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively.

Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. "So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said.

Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the Indore constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes.

Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.

An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.
