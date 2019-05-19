Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: Assembly Debacle a Passe, Modi Magic Sweeps States

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra
, exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha UP
, exit poll 2019 Odisha
, exit poll 2019 Andhra Pradesh
, exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu
and exit poll 2019 Karnataka
.
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase were former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively.
Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. "So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said.
Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the Indore constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes.
Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.
An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.