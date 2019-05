Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: Assembly Debacle a Passe, Modi Magic Sweeps States

Battleground Madhya Pradesh | While Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for long, the Congress is bolstered by the victory in Assembly polls in December last year. Though the Modi wave is detectable, the Congress has also been buoyed by the assembly election results in which it wrested power from the BJP. The Congress has also been emboldened by the fact that the Kamal Nath government was sworn-in just a little over 100 days before the four-phase voting that began on April 29, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency. The BJP maintained all along that the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the Lok Sabha polls.

Madhya Pradesh poses a big challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it lost power in the state after over a decade in the 2018 that paved the way for Congress leader Kamal Nath to become Chief Minister. In Indore, the BJP's Shankar Lalwani is pitted against Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress, while in Khandwa the battle is between the BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Arun Yadav of the Congress. In Jhabua, Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress is taking on G.S. Damore of the BJP. Babu Lal Malviya of the Congress is pitted against BJP's Anil Firozia in Ujjain.

According to Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the NDA may have 305 seats in its kitty, while the UPA will have 124. The SP-BSP combine is set to mark victory on 26 seats only. The Times Now exit poll predicts 306 seats for the, 132 for UPA, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties. The Republic CVoter has precited 287 seats for the NDA, 128 for the UPA, while 40 seats have been predicted for the SP-BSP combine. The News Nation exit poll predicts 282-290 seats for the BJP, 118 to 126 for the Congress, while 130 to 138 votes will be bagged by other parties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set to form the government again, according to the exit polls conducted by Republic TV. The Republic double exit poll said that the National Democratic Alliance is likely to form the government as CVoter exit poll projected that the BJP-led grouping will win 287 seats, while the Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave it 305 seats. While both CVoter and Jan Ki Baat projected clear majority for the NDA, they also said that the Congress unlikely to cross the 100 mark.

The BJP seems to have held its ground in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with the CVOTER-IANS exit poll showing an NDA victory in 22 out of the 25 seats in the state. The remaining three are seen going to the UPA or the Congress, as per the poll tracker. In the 2014 general election, the BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state. Both the BJP and the Congress contested all 25 seats.

While both CVoter and Jan Ki Baat projected clear majority for the NDA, they also said that the Congress unlikely to cross the 100 mark. According to CVoter, the United Progressive Alliance is likely to win 128 seats while Jan Ki Baat projected 124 seats for the Congress-led grouping. The Grand Alliance (Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal) will get 40 seats, as per CVoter while Jan Ki Baat said they will win 26 seats. Both have given 87 seats to others.

Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: The exit poll results for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is one of the keenly watched ones as the two national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — fight a bitter battle. In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress had won the contest, dethroning years of BJP rule in these states. However, the saffron party is set to regain its lost glory in MP this Lok Sabha polls, predicts Chanakya and other major pollsters.While Chhattisgarh polling was marred by Naxal attack, in which 40 people were killed including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, Madhya Pradesh saw several I-T raids at properties of Congress leaders' aides, among them was Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel. Polling for eight seats in MP ended on May 19. The battle between Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Thakur will be the most watched ones as several voices have been raised against Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Apart from the News18-IPSOS exit poll, we will also be bringing you the predictions and findings of other surveys, including Aaj Tak exit poll 2019, ABP exit poll 2019, C-Voter exit poll, CG exit poll 2019, Chanakya exit poll 2019 and NDTV exit poll 2019. Click here for exit poll 2019 Lok Sabha Maharashtra exit poll 2019 Tamil Nadu and exit poll 2019 Karnataka Prominent candidates in the fourth phase were former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively.Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. "So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process," he said.Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of the Indore constituency were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes.Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters. Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore, 13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam, seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.