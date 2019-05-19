Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE: Assembly Debacle a Passe, Modi Magic Sweeps States

Read More

Exit Poll Results Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: The exit poll results for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is one of the keenly watched ones as the two national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — fight a bitter battle. In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress had won the contest, dethroning years of BJP rule in these states. However, the saffron party is set to regain its lost glory in MP this Lok Sabha polls, predicts Chanakya and other major pollsters.While Chhattisgarh polling was marred by Naxal attack, in which 40 people were killed including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, Madhya Pradesh saw several I-T raids at properties of Congress leaders' aides, among them was Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel. Polling for eight seats in MP ended on May 19. The battle between Congress's Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Thakur will be the most watched ones as several voices have been raised against Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.