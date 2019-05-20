Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

'Exit Polls Do Not Mean Exact Polls': Venkaiah Naidu Mocks Predictions Ahead of May 23 Reveal

The Vice President also criticised the political rhetoric and said that all parties are resorting to personal abuses, forgetting their political rivals are not their enemies.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Exit Polls Do Not Mean Exact Polls': Venkaiah Naidu Mocks Predictions Ahead of May 23 Reveal
File photo of Vice president Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati(AP): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday mocked at the exit polls, saying they were not exact polls. "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most of the exit polls have gone wrong," the Vice-President pointed out.

Naidu addressed an informal meeting of well-wishers, who felicitated him in Guntur.

Referring to the ongoing general elections, he said every party exuded confidence (over victory).

"Everyone exhibits his own confidence till the 23rd (day of counting). There will be no base for it. So we have to wait for 23rd," he remarked.

"Country and the state need an able leader and stable government, whoever it be. That's what is required. That's all," Naidu observed.

The Vice-President also said that change in society should start with political parties.

"If democracy has to strengthen and something good has to happen to people elections, selections, candidates, parties all should discharge their duties responsibly and properly," he noted.

The Vice President lamented that civility has become a casualty in the present political discourse.

"There is a lot of degeneration in the speeches of political leaders. They are resorting to personal abuses. One is not an enemy to the other in politics, they are only rivals... They are forgetting this basic fact," he said.

Expressing anguish over the behaviour of elected representatives in Parliament and state legislatures, he said,

"See how MPs are behaving in Parliament and MLAs in Assembly, irrespective of the parties. Panchayat and civic bodies' members follow them."

The Vice-President also found fault with political parties announcing freebies to win over the electorate.

"The way parties are behaving.. you have been given a mandate for five years. You have to work. Without doing that, you announce freebies at the last minute. I am always opposed to it. Free power means, no power," Naidu observed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram