Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Exit Polls Have Predicted a Comfortable Win for the Modi Govt, But They Haven't Been Always Right
In 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, exit polls were not much successful in predicting the winner.
File photo of Prime MInister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: As the bitterly-fought seven-phased Lok Sabha elections came to a close on Sunday evening, barring a few all the major exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
According to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predictions, the NDA is set to win 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could win 82 seats and 124 seats would go to ‘Other’.
Along with the News18-IPSOS Poll, India Today/Axis My India, Times Now/VMR, Republic TV/Jan ki Baat, and News24 Chanakya also predicted an over 300-seat majority for the NDA. Other polls such as Republic TV/C-Voter and News Nation predicted a less than 300-seats simple majority whereas ABP/AC Nielson and Neta App showed that the NDA may fall short of the magic figure of 272.
But exit polls, which are believed to be a decent indicator of the overall trend, have been off the mark a few times in the past. News18 takes a look at the exit polls in the last five Lok Sabha elections to understand how often these predictions have held their ground.
The two exit polls that more or less guessed the correct winner and estimated the number of seats were for the 1998 and 2014 election. In 1998, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA formed the government at the Centre, the most conservative estimate for the NDA in was done by India Today/CSDS at 214, whereas DRS predicted it to win 249 seats. The same for the UPA was in the range of 149-164. Eventually, NDA bagged 252 seats and UPA ended up with 166.
Similarly, almost every exit poll predicted a simple majority for the NDA in 2014, which finally emerged victorious on 336 seats.
In 2004 and 2009, however, pollsters were not as successful in predicting the winner. When the Vajpayee government, confident of its ‘India Shining’ narrative, called for an early election in 2004, exit polls forecast a return of the NDA government with seats estimates hovering over 250 in most cases. On the other hand, most pollsters predicted a tally of below 200 for the UPA. However, all the exit polls ended up being extremely off-the-mark as the NDA finished with just 189 seats and UPA, with 222 seats formed the government with support from the Left parties.
In 2009 again, most exit polls predicted a close fight between the NDA and the incumbent UPA. However, the UPA returned with a better tally of 262 seats, while the NDA was reduced to 159 seats.
In 1999, though the predictions got it wrong in terms of seats, they did predict in the right direction of NDA getting a clear majority.
Exit polls are expected to be a bit more accurate when it comes to forecasting the state assembly elections. Given the relative homogeneity of voters in a state compared with those across the country in a Lok Sabha election, exit poll results are assumed to be closer to the actual figure. However, that may not always be the case.
For instance, in the recently held state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, most predicted a clear majority for the Congress in MP and Rajasthan, and a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Chhattisgarh.
But it was a completely opposite scenario when the final results came in. The Congress just managed to stay ahead of the BJP in MP and couldn’t even cross the majority mark in Rajasthan on its own. Instead, in Chhattisgarh, where it was supposed to be in a close contest with the saffron party, the grand old party swept the state with 68 seats.
So, while exit polls may give us a picture of the overall results and obviously cannot be straightaway discarded, they too are prone to getting it wrong sometimes.
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
