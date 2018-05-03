Expect Thunderstorm, Hail for 24 Hours, Says IMD as Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc in North India

Scattered rainfall, thunder-like squall, even hail is likely to occur over the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. This comes a day after a dust storm, with winds hitting speeds of 69 km/hr, killed 77 people in northern India.“Strong low-level convergence, moisture incursion and presence of jet speed wind in the upper levels" could lead to severe thunder squalls and heavy rainfall in eastern and northeastern India said the IMD. Meanwhile, an approaching western disturbance can cause rain, isolated thunder squalls and hail over the western Himalayan Region. Such storm-like conditions will last the next five days, said the forecast.In the coming 24 hours, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, east Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala will see thunderstorm and gusty winds. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and the Gangetic plain will have thunderstorms along with squalls.Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand will see thunderstorms, squall and hail.The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen working off the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha as wind speeds could reach 45 km/hr along the coast.This will continue for three to four days, said the IMD. While Delhi and other parts of northern India saw a fall in temperatures, Phalodi in West Rajasthan recorded a maximum high of 46 degrees Celsius.Rajasthan's maximum temperatures were "appreciably" 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, while its minimum temperature was "markedly" five degrees Celsius above normal.Despite the relief from the rain, Delhi's minimum temperature too remained 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.At least 79 people have been killed since Wednesday evening in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh after a high-intensity dust-storm damaged buildings and brought down trees and electric poles.Thirty-two deaths were reported from Rajasthan, while 47 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, including 36 in Agra district alone. The UP government has reportedly sounded an alert for the next 48 hours.