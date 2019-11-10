Expected to Reduce Travel by 30 Minutes, 'Fish Belly-Shaped' New Mumbai Flyover Now Open for Public
The elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at EEH, is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams.
The new flyover between Sion and Dharavi in Mumbai (Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted that a new flyover expected to reduce travel by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi in the metropolis stood open for public use from the evening.
The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs.
"In public interest, I declare that BKC-Chunabhatti Connector (flyover) stands open from today evening, With this, Mumbaikars will now save 30 minutes travel time & avoid traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions," Fadnavis tweeted.
A fish belly shaped elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at EEH, is our yet another step towards bringing ease in living for Mumbaikars, the Maharashtra chief minister noted.
