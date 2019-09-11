Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Judge Records Statement of Unnao Rape Victim at Temporary Court in AIIMS; Kuldeep Sengar Also Brought

The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Kuldeep Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Judge Records Statement of Unnao Rape Victim at Temporary Court in AIIMS; Kuldeep Sengar Also Brought
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was on Wednesday brought to the AIIMS to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up at the premises.

Sengar was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma has also arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement. He had on Saturday given directions for setting up a temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on July 28, after the high court gave him permission on Friday.

The high court had on Friday issued a notification to this effect from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.

The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram