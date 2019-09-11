Judge Records Statement of Unnao Rape Victim at Temporary Court in AIIMS; Kuldeep Sengar Also Brought
The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Kuldeep Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts.
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was on Wednesday brought to the AIIMS to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up at the premises.
Sengar was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma has also arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement. He had on Saturday given directions for setting up a temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on July 28, after the high court gave him permission on Friday.
The high court had on Friday issued a notification to this effect from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.
The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- Just Pay Rs 100 and Get Freedom From Hefty Traffic Penalties on the Spot
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick