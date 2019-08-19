Expelled Kerala Nun Says She Was Locked in Her Convent, Seeks Cop Help

Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Lucy Kalapura, the nun expelled by her congregation on disciplinary grounds, has alleged that she was locked inside her convent. Police have registered a case of wrongful confinement under Section 342 of IPC against the convent authorities.

At 6.30am, Sister Lucy said, when she got ready for mass and was about to leave for the church, she realised that the convent’s door was locked. Normally whoever leaves the convent last is supposed to lock the door, she added. She informed police who then called the church superior and the door was opened subsequently. After that, she went to church to attend the mass.

Sister Lucy, a member of the Franciscan Clarist congregation, has filed an appeal before the Vatican against her expulsion. She had participated in the protests against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and said this was reason behind the treatment meted out to her.

The congregation has recently written to the nun’s mother asking her to take her back home. Sister Lucy said that as she had filed an appeal, she would continue to stay at the convent and look for legal recourse.

