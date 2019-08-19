Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Expelled Kerala Nun Says She Was Locked in Her Convent, Seeks Cop Help

After realising that the convent's door was locked, Sister Lucy Kalapura informed police who then called the church superior and the door was opened subsequently. After that, she went to church to attend the mass.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 19, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Expelled Kerala Nun Says She Was Locked in Her Convent, Seeks Cop Help
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi against Bishop Mulakkal.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Lucy Kalapura, the nun expelled by her congregation on disciplinary grounds, has alleged that she was locked inside her convent. Police have registered a case of wrongful confinement under Section 342 of IPC against the convent authorities.

At 6.30am, Sister Lucy said, when she got ready for mass and was about to leave for the church, she realised that the convent’s door was locked. Normally whoever leaves the convent last is supposed to lock the door, she added. She informed police who then called the church superior and the door was opened subsequently. After that, she went to church to attend the mass.

Sister Lucy, a member of the Franciscan Clarist congregation, has filed an appeal before the Vatican against her expulsion. She had participated in the protests against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and said this was reason behind the treatment meted out to her.

The congregation has recently written to the nun’s mother asking her to take her back home. Sister Lucy said that as she had filed an appeal, she would continue to stay at the convent and look for legal recourse.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram