Expelled Over Protests Against Rape-accused Bishop, Kerala Nun Loses Appeal at the Vatican

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vatican has rejected Sister Lucy Kalapura's appeal against her expulsion, after she took part in protests against the rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal. Her plea to present her case in person before Pope Francis and the tribunal has also been refused.

This was the second time sister Lucy had appealed to the Vatican, after she was expelled from her convent Francisian Clarist congregation (FCC) on 'disciplinary grounds' in August 2019.

"My side has not been heard, this time as well. I have received a letter from the Vatican; the covering letter says my appeal has been rejected," she said.

Lucy said the remaining contents of the letter are in Latin. "Only after getting it translated will I know the reasons behind the rejection of my appeal," she said.

Nevertheless, Lucy has decided to continue her legal fight. "I have already approached the Manathavady Musiff (Musiff Magistrate) court. I want to continue and do my duties as a nun, the convent should provide for that," she said.

While filing the appeal, Lucy had alleged that the formal actions against her began after she participated in a protest, supporting the nuns of the missionaries of Jesus congregation — who were demanding justice for a nun allegedly raped by Mullackal.

Some of the reasons cited in her letter for expulsion in 2019 were willful disobedience; publishing a book without permission; getting a drivers' license​ and ​defying the laws of the congregation.

Other reasons included — following a lifestyle that did not abide by the practices of the Church; not giving her salary to the congregation; not abiding by a 2015 transfer order and giving interviews to the media.

She had recently complained about being isolated in the convent. She also said she was not being provided food.

She had recently published a book titled 'Karthavinte Namathil' (in the name of Lord), in which she describes the alleged sexual assault that takes place in convents.

A case of rape has been filed against Mullackal on the complaint of a nun. The case is presently before the Additional Sessions Court in Kottayam, where Mullackal has moved a discharge petition.

One of the witnesses in the case — a nun from the convent — has also alleged sexual assault by Mullackal, who is currently out on bail.

