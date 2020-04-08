Expert Committee Suggests Withdrawing Kerala Lockdown in 3 Phases, Submits Report to CM

An expert committee appointed by Kerala government to review Covid-19 nationwide lockdown has submitted a detailed report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting a three-phased plan for lifting the lockdown in the state.

The 21-day long nationwide lockdown, which started from March 25, is ending on April 14. The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 at 8pm with an aim to combat the further spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The committee has recommended that lockdown can be relaxed district-wise based on three-phase plan, starting from April 15, stating that the situation is still not in favour to go for a complete withdrawal of the lockdown after April 14.

Various aspects have been considered regarding the withdrawing of lockdown in the detailed report and a criteria has been drafted the phases along with the restrictions that will fall under it.

A 17-member team led by former chief secretary K Abraham has submitted the report to the Chief Minister. “The detailed report will now be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Vijayan.

The report has specifically mentioned that a large scale movement of people from across the world or within the state boundaries should continue to remain suspended until the situation comes under the control in other places as well.

The economic impact due to the coronavirus lockdown was also taken into consideration in the submitted report.

As per the report, a district will qualify for phase 1 relaxation, if there has been not more than one new case in the district for the entire week prior to the date of review. If the increase of people under home surveillance is not more than 10 per cent of the number of persons under home surveillance in the prior week and if there are no hotspots in the district.

Restrictions under phase 1 include: No outdoor travelling without face masks, occupancy of government vehicles should be restricted to two persons per vehicle excluding the driver, vehicles carrying frontline care workers or other public servants should not exceed the seating capacity of the vehicle. Only one person per house will be allowed to go out at a time for a specific purpose and for not more than 3 hours at a time. Any person above age of 65 years with history of co-morbidity or undergoing any treatment for cancer or major ailments will not be permitted to go out.

The report has also suggested that movement of private vehicles should be restricted with odd-even scheme. A total clampdown of all vehicles movement on Sunday, except emergency operations, is advised. All worship place will continue to remain close and no religious congregations will be permitted in new guidelines.

Government offices and banks may reopen with staggered 50 per cent roster-based attendance and a five-day week working system will be followed during the period of the restrictions. Attendees of a marriage or funeral should be restricted to 10 persons only.

Supermarkets and malls, movie theatres, bars, conference halls and centralised air-conditioned rooms in hotels with closed air-conditioning facility should not be allowed. The shops selling items like jewellery, textiles, electronics, etc. should not be allowed to be opened during the first phase.

A district will qualify for phase 2 lockdown relaxation during the review if there has not been more than one new case of Covid-19 infection in that district the entire fortnight prior to the date of review. If there has been not more than 5 per cent increase in the number of persons under home surveillance and if there are no hotspots identified.

Restrictions under phase 2 include: Autos and Taxis may be allowed but restricted to one and three passengers, respectively. Travelling by bus for short distance within a city or town may be permitted but with one person per seat.

Activities under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (NREGA) to be allowed with protocols like use of masks and sanitisers. All Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) shall be allowed to reopen with same protocols as mentioned above. The attendance at marriages and funerals should be restricted to 20 persons.

A district will qualify for phase 3 if there has been no new case of coronavirus in that particular district for the fortnight, if there has been a decrease of more than 5 per cent of the number of persons under home surveillance and if there has been no virus hotspots.

Restrictions under phase 3 include: Inter-district bus transport may be allowed with two-third capacity with maintaining social distancing protocols. Domestic flights for doctors, health workers, patients etc. may be permitted to be operated at 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the aircraft. International trips and travelling from other parts of India should not be allowed till full relaxation of the lockdown.

But if Non-Resident Keralites stranded in foreign countries, will express desire to return to the state, then they will be brought under the following protocols. The entry into the state may be allowed but all new entrants should undergo 14-day home quarantine order.

For educational sector, universities, schools and colleges shall be instructed to open for examination holding purpose. Seating arrangements of students should done keeping safe distance rule in mind and the examination halls should have the adequate facility of hand sanitisers at the entrance.

All IT companies may be allowed to open partially. Staff engaged in production and development of software applications should continue to work from home. Shopping malls or stores may be allowed to function with restriction of one person from a family going inside, limiting total number that can be in a store or shop at a time for ensuring one metre physical distance at least between customers. Online sale of liquor may be started by BEVCO.

Religious congregations in and outside worship places, weddings, political meetings or conferences or cultural gatherings shall continue to be prohibited during this phase.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube