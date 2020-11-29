'Expert Doctors' Should Take Regular Rounds of Covid Wards, Directs UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that providing quality medical facilities to the public is the priority of the state government. Instructing to maintain an effective system of treatment and prevention of Covid-19 , he said that better treatment facilities should be provided to the corona-infected patients.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the unlock system at a high-level meeting convened at his government residence in Lucknow on Sunday. He said that the arrangements of Covid hospitals should be maintained properly. “It should be ensured that expert doctors take regular rounds in the Covid wards. There is adequate availability of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen in hospitals,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister said that people should be constantly made aware about the prevention from Covid-19 . He said that effective action is being taken by the state government regarding control of Covid-19 in the state. The CM also emphasized that in order to give authentic information in this regard, media briefing should be done continuously.

The Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that the effective system of medical testing of COVID19 remains constant. For this, a sufficient number of RTPCR and rapid antigen tests should be done on a daily basis. He also instructed to operate Integrated Command and Control Center with full activeness and also instructed that adequate number of doctors should be arranged in newly established medical colleges.

The UP CM has given instructions to speed up the process of construction of approved medical colleges and has said that technical and financial bids should be invited together in this regard. He has also directed to set up a 100-bed hospital and trauma center near the Yamuna Expressway.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon, Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police Hitesh C. Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary MSME and Information Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Medical Education Rajneesh Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Chief Minister and Information Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Health Alok Kumar, Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar, Information Director Shishir and other senior officials.