Expert Panel Recommends 12-16 Week Gap Between Covishield Doses, No Change For Covaxin

An expert panel of the government recommended on Thursday that the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine be increased to 12-16 weeks.

However, no change has been suggested for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, whose gap between the two doses stands at four to six weeks.

The development comes in the wake of India facing an acute shortage of vaccine supply amid the catastrophic second wave.

The recommended interval between the two doses of Covishield, manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India, was increased from four-six weeks to six-eight weeks in April.

Experts believe such a move could ease pressure on the vaccine’s supply chain at a time when India has decided to include all adults in its massive inoculation programme against the coronavirus disease.

In March, a study published in The Lancet journal said Covishield has an 81.3% efficacy if doses are administered 12 weeks apart.

Researchers found Covishield’s efficacy to be just 55.1% when two standard doses were administered less than six weeks apart.

If the interval is increased in India, it will help the country on two fronts.

First, it could ease the skyrocketing demand for vaccines. Second, if the rush for the second dose slows down, officials could focus on vaccinating more beneficiaries with the first dose, which gives some degree of protection before the second dose is administered.

The primary analysis of the Phase III clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa confirmed the vaccine is safe and effective, “with no severe cases and no hospitalisations, more than 22 days after the first dose”, AstraZeneca said on its website on February 3.

As of May 13 morning, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded over 17.72 crore.

