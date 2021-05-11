Expert Panel to Decide on Bharat Biotech's Vaccine Candidate For Children Today

Bharat Biotech, which manufactures India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, is working to make the vaccines available for children. The expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is scheduled to meet Bharat Biotech and decide on its pediatric Covid vaccine dose today.

During the phase two study of Covaxin, the 380 participants included people aged between 12-65 years. The vaccine led to tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses. In phase three trials, only adults were enrolled.

Bharat Biotech is now planning to conduct clinical trials on children aged between 2 and 12 years of age, for which it has submitted a proposal to the Drug Controller General India. If successful, the jab will be made available for 2-18 years age group.

This comes at a time when US gave nod to Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 to 15 years of age. Vaccine for all, including children, is being seen as an important step the smash the rising graph of Covid cases and disparity between vaccinated and non-vaccinated population to return to normalcy.

India currently has no vaccine for children. Covaxin and Covishield have been made available for people above the age of 18, while several vaccination centres are administering doses only to people above the age of 45 in view of shortage.

The US on Monday authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old. The US Food and Drug Administration previously had granted an emergency use authorisation for the jab to individuals aged 16 and older.

The virus is still surging in many countries and the pandemic has killed close to 3.3 million people worldwide since late 2019, upending normal life and causing global economic chaos.

Rapid vaccination programmes, however, have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality.

The head of the European Medicines Agency said on Monday that BioNTech/Pfizer’s jab against Covid-19 soon could be approved for 12- to 15-year-olds in the EU, as well, perhaps as early as this month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here